Everett’s Walking Cabrera walks off Spokane Indians; 4-3 loss halts four-game win streak

From staff reports

EVERETT, Wa. – Walking Cabrera led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run off reliever Angel Chivilli and the Everett AquaSox beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field in Everett on Sunday.

The loss halted a four-game winning streak for Spokane (20-16).

The Indians bullpen had retired 13 in a row until Cabrera’s walk-off, his fifth home run of the season.

Spokane’s Zach Kokoska hit his ninth home run of the season, tying teammate Yanquiel Fernandez for second in the league.

The Indians account for four of the top six home run hitters in the league – Jordan Beck leads the NWL with 12 while Adael Amador’s three-homer game Saturday gave him eight overall.

In the first inning Juan Guerrero delivered a one-out double into the right-center gap, stole third and scored on a line-drive single by Fernandez.

Indians starter Brayan Castillo immediately found hot water. He hit Evertt leadoff hitter Dylan Moore – on an injury rehab assignment from the Seattle Mariners – then Ben Ramirez walked.

A groundout moved both up a base, and another grounder allowed Moore to score and tie the game.

With two on and two down in the second, Moore shot a single up the middle to score Randy Bednar from second to put Everett up 2-1.

The Indians tied it in third on a bases loaded sacrifice fly. Everett (18-20) went up 3-2 in the fourth on an RBI double by Blake Rambusch.

The Indians loaded the bases again in the sixth, but Bryant Quijada struck out to end the threat.

Kokoska’s homer came in the eighth, a no-doubt shot to straight right, to tie it 3-3.