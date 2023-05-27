Vancouver wins first game of doubleheader with Spokane before rain ends play

From staff reports

Spokane and Vancouver may want to consider moving the rest of the teams’ games against each other to Arizona this season.

Spokane’s first series of the Northwest League season in Vancouver was washed away by inclement weather. The Canadians arrived in Spokane this week for an eight-game series that included two days of doubleheaders to try and make up some of those games.

Saturday’s doubleheader was abbreviated to only one game — a 6-0 Canadians win in six innings — as torrential rain caused the second game to be postponed.

Vancouver (22-20) jumped on Spokane (23-19) with three runs in each of the first two innings.

Rainer Nunez scored Alan Roden on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Cade Doughty and Josh Kasevich followed with RBI singles.

Andres Sosa drove in Garrett Spain on a ground out. Nunez drove in his second run of the game on a double that again scored Roden. Doughty added another double that scored Nunez.

Spokane starter Victor Juarez (3-2) had an outing to forget.

Juarez lasted only one inning after allowing three runs on four hits with one walk.

Anderson Bido allowed three runs in the second, but provided five innings of long relief, allowing three runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Vancouver starter Dahian Santos threw five scoreless innings with four strikeouts, limiting Spokane to three hits.

Yanquil Fernandez had the lone extra-base hit for the Indians with a double. Zach Kokoska and Bryant Quijada had one hit each for the rest of the Indians’ offense.