Big Sky Resort announces opening day of new Lone Peak Tram

By Brett French Billings Gazette

Big Sky Resort’s new tram to the top of 11,167-foot Lone Mountain will open to the public on Dec. 19, the ski area announced earlier this month.

As a fundraiser, the resort is auctioning off 45 spots on the first tram ride at 9:30 a.m. to the highest bidders. Proceeds raised will go to three local nonprofits: the Big Sky Community Organization, Gallatin River Task Force and Morningstar Learning Center.

There will be 25 “buy it now” spots available, which guarantees a spot with a donation of $10,000. The remaining 20 spots will be available for online auction. The online auction has gone live and will remain open until Nov. 15.

Winners on the inaugural lift ride will be accompanied by a a professional photographer to capture the journey, a champagne toast will be offered at the summit of Lone Mountain, and a special memento to commemorate the occasion will be given. Winners will also receive a one-day lift ticket and single-ride tram access for redemption on Dec. 19.

There’s no guarantee tram riders will be able to ski or snowboard down from the top on the opening day, that’s up to Mother Nature, the resort noted.

The resort is hailing the Lone Peak Tram as the “start of a new era,” one of several links in a chain of improvements to the mountain that will also include on-hill restaurants, a gondola from the base and mountainside sports center.

Dec. 19 celebratory events will include a ribbon cutting, live music, giveaways and beer samples for guests ages 21 and older from MAP Brewing beginning at noon at the Mountain Village plaza.

For more information, log on to Big Sky Resort’s website.