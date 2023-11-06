Police investigating possible homicide in Northeast Spokane vacant home

Police are investigating a homicide at a vacant home near East Lyons Avenue and North Napa Street.

The Spokane Police Department said Sunday in a news release that officers responded to an empty house around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday where they found the body of a man. The scene indicated the death was a homicide, according to investigators.

Spokane’s Major Crimes Unit responded and obtained a search warrant to process the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.