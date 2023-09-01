Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Blake A. Shindler and Jaedyn R. Starkey, both of Spokane Valley.

Logan H. Smith and Alicia M. Venarucci, both of Spokane.

Mark A. Klimok and Diana Stetsiuk, both of Spokane.

Anthony L. S. Terry and Thaynara K. Valadares, both of Tacoma.

Devon R. Ashcraft and Carrie A. Roberston, both of Liberty Lake.

Justin J. Tower and Kathleen R. Oglesby, both of Mead.

Frank L. Cikutovich and Sara A. Hayden, both of Spokane.

John J. Taylor and Kimberly C. Martinez, both of Newman Lake.

Dean Sarenac and Katya A. Collins, both of Spokane.

Justin T. Gillespie and Jessica L. Moon, both of Airway Heights.

Robert L. Olson, of Spokane, and Shayla J. Mayer, of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cogo Realty LLC v. Eric M. Risher, seeking quiet title.

Tracy Harding v. Todd Elliott, seeking quiet title.

Victor Anderson v. Talmen Teel, seeking quiet title.

Michael Sharp v. Gavin B. and Lauriea Michels, complaint for continuous trespass and nuisance.

Safeco Insurance Co. v. EBCO Construction LLC, complaint for damages.

Spokane Dermatology Clinic, Premier Clinical Research LLC, et al. v. Carol D. Casilla, Etters Bookkeeping LLC, et al., complaint.

Samantha Larsen v. Dog Sciences LLC dba Unleashed Academy, et al., class action complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Currin, Lisa M. and Scovill W. Jr.

Cox, Kaitlyn M. and Landon D.

Weiland, Sarah X. and Langston, Donald J.

Stephens, Casey W. and Rachelle L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Albulena Sejfiu, 33; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief, residential burglary and violation of order.

Jose A. Barragan, 45; $2,655 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Russell L. Rust, 33; 24 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender and violation of order.

Kyle L. Cheers, 24; 19 months in prison, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Robert Munden, 54; $5,000 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Shawn L. Heely, also known as Shawn L. Heeley, 34; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Sasha L. Robinson, 35; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.