Difference makers: Defensive line sets tone in upset win against No. 19 Wisconsin

By Colton Clark For The Spokesman-Review

Cameron Ward

The Washington State quarterback bounced back from a tough string of possessions in the second half and orchestrated a 10-play, 57-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter, putting the Cougars up 31-22 with 5:30 remaining and effectively sealing the win. Ward completed 20 of 32 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and didn’t commit any turnovers. He also led the team in rushing with 43 yards on 17 carries.

Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson

The Cougars’ star edge rushers led a strong performance from WSU’s defensive front, which held Wisconsin’s talented tailbacks in check. Stone and Jackson also combined to force turnovers on back-to-back Wisconsin drives in the first half. Stone knocked the ball away from Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai with a sack on two straight possessions, and Jackson recovered both fumbles – he returned the second one for a 2-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, putting WSU up 24-6.

Jaden Hicks

WSU’s strong safety made a game-changing play midway through the fourth quarter, ripping the ball away from Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi. Cougars nickel Jackson Lataimua recovered, and the WSU offense marched downfield for a touchdown to go up by two possessions.

Turning point

Wisconsin’s defense had controlled the second half, putting constant pressure on Ward and bottling up WSU’s ground game. The Badgers, trailing by two points, had all the momentum midway through the fourth quarter, and it seemed they were on their way toward a go-ahead touchdown. But Hicks stopped Wisconsin’s drive with a forced fumble, setting up a Cougars scoring drive that all but put the visitors away.