Owen Martin, Cole Wadsworth score twice apiece; Spokane Chiefs down Wenatchee 6-3

KENNEWICK – Owen Martin and Cole Wadsworth scored two goals apiece and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Wenatchee Wild 6-3 in a Western Hockey League preseason game at Toyota Center on Friday.

Martin notched his third and fourth goals of the preseason and Dawson Cowan made 32 saves on 35 shots for the Chiefs (3-1-1-0).

Lukáš Král had a goal and an assist, and Berkly Catton had two helpers for Spokane, which finishes its preseason slate Saturday against Portland in Wenatchee.