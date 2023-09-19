Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher L. Simchuk and Jeovanna N. Forsythe, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. Morales and Gensen E. Merritt, both of Devine, Texas.

Logan M. Commers and Jenne W. Hansen, both of Spokane.

Jared A. Kutsch and Nicole L. Lewis, both of Phoenix.

Seamus R. A. Mulholland and Alison A. Wright, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Svatos and Melony M. Lindquist, both of Spokane.

Justus M. Reimer, of Airway Heights, and Kristiana J. Arellanes, of Spokane.

Eric J. Jarrad and Christine L. Schuerman, both of Spokane.

Joseph P. Aldrige and Matthew D. Thompson, both of Airway Heights.

Jose L. M. Abreu and Kacey W. Jackson, both of Spokane.

Josiah T. Mcintosh and Perris R. Richey, both of Liberty Lake.

Kelly M. Brown and Shana B. Houchin, both of Liberty Lake.

Paul W. Mobley and Jon S. Dewey, both of Richland.

Christopher B. Johnson, of Salt Lake City, and Yelena Y. Shakhova, of Spokane.

Michael S. Woodfill and Marvin M. Smartt, both of Spokane.

Benjamin T. Ferguson and Heather M. Rabidue, both of Spokane.

Jade J. Kolenda and Julia S. Desertspring, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Fox and Cassey J. R. Scofield, both of Post Falls.

Matthew A. Ponusky, of Coulee Dam, and Olivia G. Arnold, of Coeur d’Alene.

Jacob E. Statton and Raynie D. Hiebert, both of Spokane Valley.

Alejandro Garcia, of Spokane, and Michelle L. Aquirre, of Waitsburg, Wash.

Apolo Sevilla and Tawnya M. McKenney, both of Denver.

Tanner A. Davis and Christen N. McAndrew, both of Spokane.

Jeffery R. Gallaher and Kourtney L. Jones, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

H731 LLC v. Jennafer Townley, restitution of premises.

Jared W. Wilkinson v. Jonee Rucker, restitution of premises.

U815 LLC v. Billy Wessels, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Co. v. Jody Barton, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartment v. Leticia Gutierrez, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Raven Conoly, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Kristen Hawthorne, restitution of premises.

Bridgeway East Apartments LLC v. Logan F. Mayes, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Angie Funnell, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Crystal Cromwell, restitution of premises.

Oleg Klimov v. Steven Prosser, complaint for damages.

Svitlana Bickman v. Debord L. Jennifer, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Timothy Jonckers, restitution of premises.

Bryce A. McFarland v. Jessice A. Smelcer, restitution of premises.

Christopher and Karen Farrell v. CG Rippy and Associates LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Weber, Joseph J. and Hamilton, Angelica M.

Richard, Mitchell F. and Lorin

Sullivan, Rachel N., and Laird, Shara L.

Hall, Jeri R. and Steven L.

Carey, Rachel E., and Rader, Charles P. M.

Kidd, Christie D., and Cataldo, James

Ohl, Chad M., and Motz, Kilei C.

Duffey, Genesis L. and Gary J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Shane L. Bailey, 32; 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Ricky W. Jenks, 45; six days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Alwino Leit, 41; 105 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

Terry A. Nelson, also known as Terry A. Schade, 43; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of order and third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Mary E. Lambert, 45; 93 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

David M. Hayes, 59; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Steven D. Lassiter, 37; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

Kaysy A. Larsen, 37; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and forgery.

Martin D. Kettlewell, 39; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Randy D. Cook, 40; $1,900 in restitution, 18 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jaeshawn A. Singh-Fletcher, 20; 132 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, drive-by shooting, nine counts of second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jarrod R. Weinstock, also known as Jarrod R. Neal, 44; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Garry G. Evans, 80; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bradley K. Rankin, 51; $350 fine, one day in jail, physical control.

Haley A. Smith, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft.

Courtney E. Taylor, 34; 146 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.