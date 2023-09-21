Former Gonzaga forward Kyle Wiltjer signs with pro team in Italy

Kyle Wiltjer’s next stop in his professional basketball journey: Italy.

The former Gonzaga forward has signed with Reyer Venezia, the Venice-based team announced. Reyer Venezia plays in Italy’s top league.

Wiltjer, 30, is coming off a strong season with the Zhejian Guangsha Lions in China. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and made nearly 42% of his 3-point attempts.

Wiltjer’s international career has previously taken him to Greece (Olympiacos), Spain (Unicaja and Tenerife) and Turkey (Turk Telecom). In five seasons overseas, the Portland native made 43% on 3-point attempts and nearly 82% at the free-throw line while averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The 6-foot-10 Wiltjer played two seasons at Kentucky, including on the 2012 national championship team, before transferring to Gonzaga. He averaged 18.6 points and connected on 44% of 3-pointers in two seasons with the Zags.

Wiltjer earned second-team AP All-America honors in 2015 and was twice selected first-team All-West Coast Conference. He was named most outstanding player of the WCC Tournament in 2015 and 2016.

He played in 14 games with the Houston Rockets in the 2016-17 season. Wiltjer also has experience in the NBA G League and with Canadian national teams.