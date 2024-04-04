Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jesse L. Hayden and Breaunna M. Wininger, both of Spokane Valley.

Blaine S. Johnson and Adriana J. Oliveira, both of Liberty Lake.

Zayne A. Starr and Angela N. Paparazzo, both of Spokane.

Logan T. Nelson and Taylor M. Cale, both of Elk.

Sean M. Hall and Megan P. Waters, both of Spokane.

Brandon R. Severino and Jaeylin R. Snyder, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Clifford J. Geiser Jr., et al. v. Donna Burggraf, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Farah Brown, restitution of premises.

Barbara Arnold, et al. v. Angie Allen, restitution of premises.

Sherman Williams Company v. Vaco Custom Painting LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Evergreen Regional Properties LLC v. Arthur Stone, et al., restitution of premises.

Brandi Rilkoff v. George E. Albert, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Bona Vista Manufactured Home Community LLC v. Jinny Curtiss, restitution of premises.

Marilyn Hoffman, et al. v. The Corporation of Gonzaga University, et al., complaint for damages.

Melinda L. Dreher v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, et al., complaint for underinsured motorist benefits.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Knapp, Amy L. and Kyle M.

Beard, Dainan K. and Deserae J.

Devenere, Michael and Marlina

Childers, Jared and Trpkoska, Emilija

McCollough, Anthony G. and Carla M.

Bang, Patrick and Lacey

Rendon, David C. and Franco, Nicholas R.

Jackson, Eugene W. and Laura K.

Lopez, Juan and Monique

Santy, Julia B. and Raymie A.

Dotts, Jennifer J. and Jamey C.

Metz, Lynda S. and Jeff A.

Villanueva, Kyra E. and Joe F. Jr.

Legal separations granted

Zadra, Sharon A. and Gisolo, Martin R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Arthur T. Heldreth, 30; $940.50 restitution, 10 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, driving while intoxicated and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Terrance L. Mance, 42; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and criminal mischief.

Marcus S. Corporon, 29; six days in jail with six days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Nathan V. Dishawn, 29; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and violation of order.

Saul Angulo, 32; 23 days in jail with 23 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Jennifer R. Rice, 38; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brett N. O’Brien, 29; 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Robert W. Johnson, 53; 34 days in jail with 34 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Josiah B. Stoke, 26; 78 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide – driving while intoxicated.

Erica M. Balda, 41; two months in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Susan M.L. Peone, 31; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Brittanie, J. Raynor, Spokane; debts of $16,897.

Shaleah A. Hanes, Spokane; debts of $24,414.

Ponchitta M. Johnson, Moses Lake; $174,022.

Elaine M. Willis, Spokane; debts of $40,040.

Joseph D. Barkle and Kendra L. Barkle, Moses Lake; debts of $117,173.

Kristi E. Coates, Moses Lake; debts of $115,968.

Kathleen A. Sallade, Ephrata; debts of $165,471.

Juan R. Rodriguez, Royal City; debts of $126,137.

Kelly A. McLaughlin, Spokane; debts of $69,564.

Cameron R. Hannah, Spokane; debts of $406,576.

Aleisha L. Honeyman and Andrew E. Honeyman, Spokane Valley; debts of $401,408.

Kenneth W. Ness and Tahanee L. Ness, Veradale; debts of $45,976.

Scott D. Rasmussen and Tori W. Rasmussen, Spokane Valley; debts of $549,351.

Marie E. Ramierez-Reyes, Mattawa; debts of $84,743.

Kraig R. Adamson, Electric City; debts of $328,342.

Rodney E. Wright, II, Moses Lake; debts of $46,747.

Jeremy D. Person, Spokane; debts of $97,289.

Christopher R. Cochran, Spokane; debts of $99,807.

Cristobal Matos, Spokane Valley; debts of $25,657.

Jordan D. Coyle, Spokane Valley; debts of $133,409.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rits D. Palmer, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Joseph B. Potts, 40; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Bradley A. Pullen, 37; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Amber N. Sherod, 41; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Eleora M. Spade, 20; five days community service, after being found guilty of reckless driving.