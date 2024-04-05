Charlie Parr brings his six-string, new ‘Little Sun’ album to District Bar

From staff reports

In an age of commercialism and overproduction, it can be difficult to find authentic artists who truly resonate with soul like the old folk and blues singers of days gone by. Charlie Parr is that needle in the haystack.

Parr will roll into the District Bar on Thursday, April 11, as he tours in support of his new album, “Little Sun.” His shows are as intimate as can be; the gray-bearded 57-year-old, a single seat on stage, and old school resonator guitars as Parr sings of beautifully detailed stories.

Of Parr, Uncut says he is, “One of America’s great troubadours, in fine form,” while American Songwriter declares his latest album is “a top-notch blues record.”

“Experienced” may be an understatement when referring to the Minnesota man. Parr has been releasing music for decades with 18 albums to his name, all the while staying as authentic as the day he first picked a six-string. Some of his tunes most popular within the dedicated folk and blues scene include “1922 Blues,” “Over the Red Cedar,” “Rocky Raccoon” and from his most recent album, “Bear Head Lake” and “Ten Watt.”

With laid-back production, grizzled vocals full of gumption, and lyrics of the details in life that usually go unnoticed alongside the emotions of a man who’s lived a full life, Parr remains a reminder of days gone by and a breed that refuses to die.

Parr will also be joined by good company in the form of the Lowest Pair, a folk band from Olympia made up of dual banjoists Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee.