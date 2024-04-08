Interim no more: Julie O’Berg will lead the Spokane Fire Department

Julie O’Berg has been named Spokane Fire Chief, taking the reins of the Spokane Fire Department permanently after three months serving as the temporary head of the department.

She is the first woman to ever lead the department.

O’Berg, the department’s deputy chief of operations since 2020, was named interim fire chief in January nearly two weeks after newly minted Mayor Lisa Brown announced she would be accelerating the retirement plans of former Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

O’Berg had been planning to retire this year but was persuaded by Brown to stay on a few more months and lead the department while a permanent successor was found, she told The Spokesman-Review in January. At the time, she said she had no intention to apply for the permanent position. She was not immediately available for an interview Monday.

In recent weeks, an internal survey in the department showed firefighters wanted their next chief to have risen through the ranks, have served in various positions as firefighters and already have familiarity with the Spokane Fire Department, said city spokeswoman Erin Hut.

“There was quite a bit of feedback from the fire department that said ‘we really like her leadership and we like her,’” Hut said. “It just was the perfect fit.”

Before coming to Spokane, O’Berg worked 28 years with the same department, the Kansas City metropolitan area’s Overland Park Fire Department, becoming a lieutenant, then a captain and finally a battalion chief. She also worked as a training officer for the investigations unit and served with the Kansas State Incident Management Team.

She retired with that department, but before long decided to return to service.

O’Berg had worked before with Schaeffer through a nonprofit arm of the Overland Park Fire Department that did non-emergency medical transports. Schaeffer had mentioned that the Spokane Fire Department had an opening for a deputy chief of operations, which handles most of the duties that generally come to mind when thinking of a fire department — the kind resulting from a 911 call.

O’Berg took the job, uprooted her life and traveled across the country, arriving in April 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic had taken hold in the U.S.

Randy Marler, president of the Spokane Firefighters Union, which had grievances with Schaeffer before he left the city, said that O’Berg was a good pick.

“I think she’s been a stabilizing element in the department. Morale is improving,” he said. “The fire department has a lot of work to do and a lot of funding issues, but she seems like the person to work with us through this next chapter.”

Prior to Monday’s announcement, the Brown administration had repeatedly indicated that it was taking early steps to launch a nationwide search for the new heads of both the fire and police departments. Hut said Monday that a search for a police chief was still expected.