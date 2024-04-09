50 years ago in Expo history: An island of many names, the city council on this day voted to name it Canada

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Cannon Island, a small island on the Expo ’74 site, was officially renamed Canada Island by the Spokane City Council.

That’s because it was to be the site of the fair’s British Columbia and Alberta pavilions. The Canadian government also planned to turn the island into a permanent park after the fair closed.

The island had originally been named after A.M. Cannon, a pioneer merchant and banker. It was also commonly called Crystal Island, because it was the longtime home of the Crystal Laundry.

Mayor Pro Tem Del E. Jones said renaming the island would not detract from civic honor for Cannon, since there was a park and a street already named after him.

From 100 years ago: The Washington-Harris Home for the Aged Association purchased the Castle Hill estate, on the bluffs just west of Fort George Wright, and planned to turn it into a rest home for Spokane’s Black community.

The Castle Hill estate was a 64-acre tract with a 14-room modern building. The association said the building was large enough for present needs, and a wing would be added when necessary. A portion of the land would be made into a park where residents could hold outings and picnics.