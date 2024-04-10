50 years ago in Expo history: An adorable new (non-human) lineup for the fair was announced

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Starfish, baby animals and a nene (endangered Hawaiian goose) were some of the attractions planned for the Spokane County Endangered Species Pavilion at Expo ’74.

The pavilion would consist of four chambers. The first would be the baby animal nursery, with a rotating cast of young animals with their mothers.

The second would be the tide pool chamber, with saltwater creatures supplied by the Tacoma Aquarium. The third chamber would be dedicated to exploring conservation successes and failures. A live Hawaiian nene would be an example of a success, and a stuffed passenger pigeon would be an example of a failure. A film would be shown about wildlife conservation.

The fourth chamber would have wildlife paintings by artist and ornithologist Roger Tory Peterson and other artists.

From 100 years ago: John Strandberg, 37, was caught in the machinery at the Western Pine Manufacturing mill, tearing off his right foot and breaking his left leg.

Doctors wanted to amputate his right leg to save his life, but Strandberg refused and said “it would grow back again” if left alone.

He predicted that this miracle would take place on Saturday, but later amended it to say “it was in the hands of the Lord.”

Gangrene had set in. After a commission declared him insane, doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital amputated his right leg and set his left leg.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1887: President Abraham Lincoln is reburied with his wife in Springfield, Illinois.