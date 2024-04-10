Hamas says Israeli strike killed three sons of leader Haniyeh
An Israeli airstrike on Gaza killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the militant group said, among its most high-profile casualties since the start of the war six months ago.
The attack, which coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, targeted a car in the Shati refugee camp near Gaza City, Hamas said in a statement Wednesday, citing Haniyeh.
The strike comes after Israeli officials said earlier this week progress had been made in negotiations for a cease-fire in the conflict, which would include the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union, said on Monday there’d been no progress in the talks.
The Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, when the Iran-backed group invaded Israel and killed almost 1,200 people. That triggered a major military offensive that’s killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.
Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, said three of his grandchildren were also killed in the strike, according to Hamas.