‘More variety than ever’: Best of Broadway announces 2024-25 season

Roman Banks as ‘MJ’ and the cast of the MJ First National Tour. (Matthew Murphy)

STCU’s Best of Broadway is bringing a mix of old and new for a 2024-25 season that has something for everyone.

“It’s really one of our biggest seasons ever,” said Peter Rossing, marketing director at WestCoast Entertainment. “We’re excited to have brand new stuff that no one’s seen unless they went to New York or London, and then some of the favorites from the past couple of years.”

The 2024-25 season kicks off Sept. 11 with the winner of five 2022 Tony Awards, “Company.”

The reimagined production of George Furth and the late Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 comedy follows bachelorette Bobbie as she navigates her love life – and her friends’ opinions about her love life – at her 35th birthday party.

“This revival of ‘Company’ got a lot of attention in New York and is known for just being really fresh and funny,” Rossing said.

After “Company” finishes up Sept. 15, “Funny Girl,” another revival of a musical comedy, will hit the First Interstate Center for the Arts stage Oct. 1 through Oct. 6.

“This is just the second year they’ve been out on tour anywhere,” Rossing said of “Company” and “Funny Girl.” “They were brand new tours last year, hitting the big cities.”

“Beetlejuice,” based on Tim Burton’s well-loved film, will visit Spokane Dec. 31 through Jan. 5.

“Mamma Mia!” on its 25th anniversary tour, will stop in Spokane June 17-22, 2025.

“ ‘Mamma Mia’ is a favorite, and that’s been around long enough that a lot of people are going to be happy to see it again,” Rossing said.

“MJ,” which chronicles the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, will wrap up the 2024-25 season July 8-13, 2025. The show was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won four.

“That’s one of those newer shows that we’re kind of lucky to get here in Spokane since it’s a big new show,” Rossing said. “People have told me after they saw it in New York it’s just the best, most amazing thing they’ve ever seen, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the excitement is with that.”

Add-on specials next season include “The Rocky Horror Picture Show 49th Spectacular Tour” on Oct. 27, “Come From Away,” the story of a small town that welcomed stranded strangers after 9/11, Nov. 1-3, and the Oscar-winning animation now a Tony-winning production, “Shrek – the Musical,” Nov. 15-16.

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” will perform Nov. 21, “Hadestown” on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, “Hamilton” April 8-20, “Riverdance” May 28-29 and “The Book of Mormon” June 3-7.

“ ‘Hamilton’ is kind of the big news, because we’re getting that back and that’s still really popular,” Rossing said. “The Book of Mormon is always, always a popular one. That’s been here more recently, but there are so many people who just seem to see it every time it comes.”

“Hamilton” had a long run at FICA in May 2022. “The Book of Mormon” last was at the FICA in October 2022.

“We feel like this season, especially with all the special engagements, has more variety than ever,” Rossing said.

Season tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at BroadwaySpokane.com. Single tickets for most shows will be available to the general public beginning July 10. All performances are at First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.