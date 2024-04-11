Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dennis E. Knowles and Roberta K. Tatro, both of Spokane.

Courtenay R. McFadyen and Rebecca A. Herman Kerwin, both of Spokane.

Gerome G. Concepcion, of Ephrata, and Aleisha C. Larsen, of Spokane.

James L. Motley, of Greenacres, and Michele K. Roth, of Liberty Lake.

Michael G. Davis and Geraldine A. Go, both of Spokane Valley.

Joel D. Thompson, of Spokane Valley, and Emmily J. McCoury, both of Greenacres.

Jacob S. Arenas and Kyra A. Thomas, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob J. Moody and Kyndra A. Maxey, both of Chattaroy.

Luis C. Paz and Vivian L. Fortoul, both of Veradale.

Brayden C. Olson and Racheal L. Wynne, both of Usk.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ella B. Donahoe, et al. v. Cherry Brown, et al., restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Rusty King, restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Jennica Sawyers, et al., restitution of premises.

JP Spokane IV LLC v. Leanna Donovan, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Kristen A. Zimmer, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Wilson, Eva J. Wilson, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Gary Burkhart Jr., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jamie Graham, money claimed owed.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Lisa M. Haley, complaint for property damages.

Robert Williams v. Melanie Richardson, complaint for partition.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Cody L. Hutson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chalich, Barbara M. and Robert J.

Gay, Craig A. and Bonny C.

Barni, Joslin J. and James R.

Phan, Cong H. and Nguyen, Jennifer T.

Santonocito, Nicolas A. and Candi S.

Stanhope, Margot and Baker, Stephen

Mireles, Ulysses V. and Delis Mireles, Amanda

Bishop, Ronda M. and Daniel J.

Ford, Michaele and Kevin

Keen, Justin P. and Copeland, Jennifer

Lake, CJ K. and Cumor, Christopher L.

Dalton, Shandi K. and Christopher G.

Leblanc, Sara M. and Leblanc, Brian P.

Guzman, Jose A. and Reyes, Gabriela F.

Feldhusen, Holli M. and Hester, Nicholas J.

Kimberling, Deloris D. and Vasquez, Steven

Barbara, Nicco A. and Jessica M.

Hewson, Neville O.T. Sr. and May, Constance J.N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Conner S. Mitchell, 21; $700 restitution, 41 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent liberties.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Russell G. Powell, 31; $1,066 restitution, 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ashley E. Townsend, 32; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Steven R. Ashe, 35; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment.

Andrew G. Barker, 38; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving and obstructing law enforcement officer.

Lauren N. Caesar, 35; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Michael A. Capshaw, 42; 180 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Robert A. Dire Jr., 59; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Raymond L. Ellison, 42; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kyle J. Good, 31; 51 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and hit and run on an attended vehicle.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

John H. Plumb, 56; 21 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Christopher C. Porter, 39; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Valeriy V. Suprun, 36; 10 days community service, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.