Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Blaise G. Anderson and Jodi E. Carrell, both of Spokane Valley.

Patrick T. Hengen and Pamela K. Van Daele, both of Spokane.

Richard D. Olson and Branden S. Powell, both of Spokane Valley.

Donald G. Gartner and Sara E. Navarro, both of Spokane.

Matthew S. Cramer and Elizabeth A. Beck, both of Los Angeles, California.

Micah J. Lelacheur, of Spokane Valley and Jaiyla E. Oliver, of Colbert.

Maurits J. Vink, of Dordrecht, South Holland and Jessica G. Wilson, of Walla Walla.

Richard A. Wright and Yolonnda V.N. Cormier, both of Spokane.

Matteo J. Page Gonzalez and Everest G. Pinneo, both of Spokane.

Thomas R. Snyder and Breanne R. Sillifant, both of Spokane.

Kaleb E.P. Hines and Greenly O’Brien, both of Cheney.

Zachary T. Keetch and Sandra G. Vance, both of Spokane.

Fernando J. Barron, of Beaumont, California and Jordan E. Rabe, of Spokane.

Mark T. Macias and Ashley R. Kellogg, both of Spokane.

Nathan K. Illsley and Kayla D. Franck, both of Cheney.

Brian W. Clark and Amparo De La Paz Carreon, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Thomas M. Yocum, et al. v. Marie E. Weber, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Sherwin Lewis, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Withner Rujke, et al., restitution of premises.

Sunset Highway REI LLC v. Michelle M. Gendron, restitution of premises.

Ajit Khinda, et al. v. David Kelley, et al., restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC, et al. v. Michelle Reynolds, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington, et al. v. Antonio D. Lockett, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Griffith Edwin, et al., restitution of premises.

Robert L. and Ronald A. Reed Irrevocable Trust v. Donna Pack, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Summer Abrahamson, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Jeanette Baldwin, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Silvia Valdovinos, et al., restitution of premises.

Mark Swain v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Triplett, Kenneth L. and Lois J.

Skiles, Brianna and Joshua

Boegli, Joshua P. and Kimberly E.

Ely, Jazmin N. and Galey, Seth J.

Cole, Seth A. and Moran, Katrina J.

Rhodes, Amanda R. and Charles N.

Thomas, Katrina M. and Austin M.

Slater, Duran and McManus, Cassandra K.

Henderson, Margaret I. and Michael P.

Arestad, Joshua A. and Cassandra L.

James, Jessica M. and Burkhart, Robert P.

Godinez, Cesar H. and Cynthia L.

Sackmann, Samantha J. and Jason D.

Oliver, Keri and Mark

McGraw, Kimberly M. and Kyle A.

Avey, Rebecca D. and Jared A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Solon Z. Bennett, 39; three months in jail with 39 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Ashley A. Mahome, 33; 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Jason D. Hadley, 39; 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Tyler M. Packwood, 26; $5,454.60 restitution, 13 months in prison with 53 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, driving while intoxicated, second-degree vehicle prowling and resisting arrest.

Raymond B. Tiffany, 28; $400 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Charles J. Hensley, 33; $920 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Christian J. Palmer, 25; 364 days in jail with 363 days credit for time served, six months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Ryan D. Myers, 37; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, six months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Max A. Lyons, 33; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Kyle C. Morton, 39; 79 days in jail with 79 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Darryl J. Weathermon, 38; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

David Gilchunmogon, 41; 36 days in jail with 36 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Desiree Estrada, 52; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.

Jacob A. Sdao, 26; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Corey A. Anderson, 49; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dekevias R. Mewborn, 31; 120 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jon W. Anderson, 73; $797.94 fine, 12 months probation, negligent driving.

Hunter R. Chodorowski, 23; $1,023 fine, 12 months probation, negligent driving.

Keith M. Defilippis, 32; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Corey D. Embry, 31; $767.78 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Cheryl M. Amy, 63; $912.74 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Darrel L. Miller, 57; 25 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, anti-harassment protection order violation.

Daniel N. Mazaev, 26; 30 days electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jonatan Garcia Rodriguez, 32; $4,792.90 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 60 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.