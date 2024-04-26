A Grip on Sports: We’re way too mature to get excited about the NFL draft, what with the crapshoot nature of the picks, but did you see who the Hawks picked? Wow

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We may never get used to watching the party the NFL’s draft has become. From the bands playing between picks, to little pens of team’s fans, to the incessant blather from the analysts, we’re always sort of overwhelmed by the hype, hosannas and hope. We just don’t get it.

•••••••

• In unrelated news, we’re over-the-moon excited about Byron Murphy II. How the heck did the best interior defensive lineman, and a huge need for the Hawks, fall to 16th in the first round? Could it have gone any better for Seattle?

OK, we are exaggerating for effect. That seems to be all the rage this weekend, at least as far as the draft is concerned.

Every pick is the savior – though only about one-in-three will be. Every pick is just what your team needs – until he isn’t. Every pick is perfect – unless it’s Michael Penix Jr. with the ninth selection to Atlanta, which just committed the GDP of an island nation on veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The draft is about dreams, sure. The Hawks needed edge rushers and interior offensive line help. But the idea Murphy, who was part of a stout inner core at Texas, could be the next Aaron Donald was just too much for John Schneider to ignore. For once he didn’t, waving off trade offers and keeping the pick.

It seems like a great fit. And, if Murphy turns into even 80% of what Donald was with the Rams, the Hawks made the right one.

But that’s it for dreaming for a while. The Seahawks don’t have a second-round pick this evening. Currently. Trades can happen. But if one doesn’t, they won’t pick again until No. 81, which is a good number for a receiver but not for success in the NFL.

The best player ever taken with the 81st pick? Sorry, no Hall of Fame players have come out of that spot. When Athlon Sports did a story last year listing the best at each slot, its pick for No. 81 was Jerry Norton. Ya, we had never heard of him either. Turns out he was a running back, safety and punter out of SMU the Eagles picked in 1954. He did have 35 career interceptions, rushed for 341 yards and averaged 43.8 yards a punt in his 11-year NFL career. Wonder if he, or his doppelganger, is available today? Would sure check a lot of boxes.

• What is there to watch this weekend, then? Well, there is more of the draft. We stayed with ESPN last night but others found the NFL Network’s coverage better. Both will have more today (4 p.m., rounds two and three) and tomorrow (9 a.m., rounds four through seven).

That time suck is worse than pulling dandelions, though. There has to be more productive ways to spend the weekend in front of the TV – and, yes, we realize that is the ultimate oxymoron.

Now that the Mariners have solidified their hold on first place in the American League West – Thursday’s 4-3 victory gave them a half-game edge over the Rangers – they should be appointment viewing from now until the end of the season, right? If so, begin tonight with their 6:40 start against visiting Arizona (Root). Sorry, but we will not be tuning in. We’re going to be watching in person.

We’re not attending Saturday (6:40 again, same channel) or Sunday (1:10 p.m., ditto) however, so we will be either enjoying the broadcast or listening the old-fashioned way, via radio.

If the NFL draft isn’t enough football for you, then there is always the hard-hitting drama of spring games (or final scrimmages, depending on how many players each school has lost to the transfer portal). Washington State’s Crimson and Gray game will be on the Pac-12 Networks tomorrow, starting at 3 p.m. There is also Eastern’s Red-White Game tonight on SWX at 6.

Those are the regional highlights. Nationally? The NHL and NBA playoffs continue, with a chance to watch the Lakers squabble and slink off the stage Saturday night (5:30, ABC) against the obviously superior Nuggets. That would be our highlight, anyway. As for other sports, soccer is in full swing with the Sounders in D.C. on Saturday 4:30 p.m., AppleTV) and Spokane’s Velocity facing Richmond on SWX (3 p.m.) the same day.

There is golf, sure, with the PGA Tour playing the Zurich Classic – sadly, not in Zurich, Switzerland but in New Orleans – on the Golf Channel and the LIV guys in New Zealand, wearing shorts, playing 54 holes and disappearing on WGN.

•••

WSU: You know what has become as overhyped as the NFL’s draft? Pronouncements from college athletes they are coming back to Wossamotta U. or wherever. They are worth less than the four or five commitments recruits hand out like Halloween candy. Latest case in point? Jaylen Wells, one of the best success stories in college hoops last season after moving up from Division II, telling everyone a month ago he was not leaving the Palouse. He was staying. Now, as Greg Woods reports, he’s not. He’s headed to the portal. It’s his right. But please folks, don’t say anything. College fans have had enough, what with all the money they are expected to contribute, all the time they put in, all the emotion they invest. Just let them be. Every time an athlete says they are staying, those fans buy in a bit more. And then crumple when the rug is pulled out. … We’re sure of one thing. The plane ride from Los Angeles to New Zealand is a couple hours shorter than the one from Pullman. And cheaper too. Which might explain why Charlisse Leger-Walker will be playing her final collegiate season for UCLA. Or, it could be a chance to play in the Big Ten instead of the WCC. Your pick. Greg Lee has that news as part of his women’s basketball notebook. … There was also coverage in Los Angeles. … OK, happier news. The Cougar football team practiced yesterday. Only the Crimson and Gray Game remains. So, there was a celebration after. With water balloons. OK, that seems more collegiate than NIL and transfer portals, right? Greg Woods has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, we can pass along Jon Wilner’s weekly mailbag as it is on the S-R’s site today. … John Canzano has a notes column today. … Washington ended up with three draft picks in the first round. The crumbling Pac-12? It had eight total, second-best of any conference (the SEC had 11) and second-best in conference history. And no media deal. … Oregon’s Bo Nix was one of the quarterbacks taken … The Ducks hold their spring game tomorrow. … Oregon State also had a first-round pick, Taliese Fuaga, the best offensive lineman the Beavers have produced in a while. … Caleb Williams becomes the sixth USC player to be the No. 1 pick. That’s more than any school. … UCLA had the first defensive player picked. … Colorado didn’t have to worry about losing players to the NFL draft. … Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels was the second pick, heading to Washington. Another quarterback has earned the former moniker, as the Sun Devils lost Jaden Rashada to Georgia. … Arizona also had a first-round pick, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, as the Wildcats prepare for the next step in Brian Brennan’s coaching career. … The Oregon State men dipped into the JC ranks for a shooter. … Colorado is looking for a big man in the portal. … A former Colorado women’s player found a home.

Gonzaga: The baseball season began slowly for the Bulldogs. A tough schedule. Losses piling up. And then the weather warmed some and the WCC schedule beckoned. Suddenly, the Zags are hot. And in first place. Colton Clark has a look at the turnaround. … Elsewhere in the WCC, it’s Saint Mary’s turn to deal with the portal blender. Up until this offseason, the Gaels seemed a bit inoculated against it. Not anymore.

Idaho: The Vandals will also hold their spring game tonight in Moscow. Peter Harriman has a preview of the final scrimmage. It will highlight those players who stayed around after last year’s FCS-playoff appearance.

EWU: The Red-White Game happens tonight in Cheney. Dan Thompson has this preview as the Eagles are eager to see where they are at as spring practices wind down. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Northern Colorado will finish up spring practice with a scrimmage Saturday. … Montana State is losing a receiver to the portal. … The Idaho State women’s basketball team is making a fun summer trip.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Thursday’s action.

Indians: Spokane didn’t play yesterday. The weather in Vancouver was too much. There will be a doubleheader today. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Eugene took a half-game lead in the standings with its 7-6, 10-inning win over Hillsboro. … Host Tri-City fell to Everett 6-2.

Velocity: Spokane will be at home Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium, hosting Central Valley in a in-season tournament. Ethan Myers has all the particulars in this preview.

Seahawks: The reason Murphy was available for Seattle is simple. The first 14 picks of the draft were used on offensive players, six of them quarterbacks. That left the Hawks with pretty much their choice of defensive standouts at 16. Dave Boling thinks Murphy is the perfect fit for first-year coach Mike Macdonald’s defense. … How did the “experts” view the Hawks’ pick of Murphy? Quite well, thank you. … What’s available for today? It should be a while before we find out.

Storm: We’re not sure Seattle is a “super” team but the Storm should be better.

Mariners: No J.P. Crawford available. He’s on the injured list and will be for a while. Cal Raleigh is dealing with a bad tooth and emergency surgery. The Rangers were ready to take advantage. Luis Castillo made sure they didn’t. His six-inning, four-hit stint was enough to lift the M’s back into first place.

Kraken: Matty Beniers’ had an up-and-down second season. … One has to wonder if the Mariners, who own Root Sports, knew the Kraken were leaving when they cut the payroll in the offseason. If not, expect more cuts next year.

•••

• Got to get out of here. Driving across the state. Hopefully the rain will hold off. Until later …