Books for sale by the bag and box at Shadle Park Library Saturday

Books can be bought by the bag or the box for next to nothing Saturday at the Friends of the Spokane Public Library sale at the Shadle Park Branch, ending a three-day fundraiser to help support the organization.

Hundreds of books and other physical media top tables and chairs in the library’s conference room for the event, with volumes on topics ranging from home gardening to presidential biographies, classical Greek poetry and vampire romance novels.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, a bag of books will run $3, while a box of books will cost $6. Guests are asked to bring their own bags.

The Friends of the Spokane Public Library is a volunteer-run nonprofit that uses the funds raised by events like this week’s sale to support programs for the library system, including the summer reading program where kids can receive points for reading during the school break and earn a free book.

The books, CDs, DVDs and tapes on sale are a mix of materials donated to the Friends of the Spokane Library and others phased out of the library’s collections.

The nonprofit hosts similar fundraiser sales once or twice a year. This year’s sale started Saturday for members of the Friends of the Spokane Library and opened to the public Friday.