Work to watch out for this week in Spokane

From Staff Reports

Below are road closures ongoing this week:

Thorpe Road is closed between U.S. Highway 195 and the railroad tunnel; the closure is expected to last until May 13. It is part of a nearly $10 million project to increase water capacity heading towards the Qualchan reservoir.

Post Street Bridge is closed and being replaced, with detours in place directing pedestrians and cyclists to travel across Monroe Street Bridge or through Riverfront Park.

Hartson Avenue is closed between Ralph and Greene streets.

Ray Street is closed between Harston and 11th avenues.

Second Avenue is closed between Freya and Thor streets, and the westbound Interstate 90 Exit 283B off-ramp towards the Thor/Freya interchange is closed.

Starting Wednesday, Upriver Drive will be closed between Ralph Street to under the Greene Street Bridge.

Fourth Avenue will be closed between Howard and Stevens streets from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday.

Construction on Bigelow Gulch Road has closed the stretch from Havana Street to Orchard Prairie Road. The county is estimated to complete this project, which includes road widening and reconstruction, by Nov. 15. Detours are in place.

Euclid Road is closed from Hayford to Old Trails Road due to illegal dumping, and is expected to open March 29, 2025.