Dust Devils rally against Indians bullpen 7-6

From staff reports

PASCO – Pitching against Tri-City this season has brought out the best in Spokane’s Connor Staine.

Once he exited the game on Friday, however, the Dust Devils quickly got to work on offense.

Tri-City erased a four-run deficit against Spokane’s bullpen and earned a 7-6, 12-inning win in a Northwest League High-A game at Gesa Stadium.

Alberto Rios delivered a one-out single to drive in Adrian Placencia with the winning run in the bottom of the 12th for the Dust Devils.

Spokane’s Jesus Bugarin scored in the 10th, and Kyle Karros added a run in the 11th, but each time Tri-City scored in the bottom half to extend the game.

Staine didn’t allow an earned run in his first two meetings with Tri-City this season, and he added another scoreless five innings this time. He allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked three.

The Indians right-hander entered the game 4-5 overall with a 5.06 ERA. Staine is 1-0 with no earned runs allowed, 27 strikeouts and five walks in 16 innings against Tri-City this season.

Staine exited with a 4-0 lead, but Tri-City trimmed that deficit to one run with Jadiel Sanchez’s three-run blast in the sixth.

Sanchez finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle.