Work to watch out for this week in Spokane

Below is a list of street closures and construction projects happening this week around the city.

Ash Street between Dean and Broadway Avenue is closed.

Carlisle Avenue is closed between Oak and Belt Street.

Shannon Avenue is closed between Washington and Division Street.

Market Street is closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Haven Place and Greene Street, expected to last until Friday.

The Centennial Trail at the north end of the Maple Street Bridge is closed.

Cheney-Spokane Road is closed between Latah Bistro and Cedar Road.

Hartson Avenue is closed between Ralph and Greene Street.

Ray Street is closed between Harston and 11th Avenue.

3rd Avenue is closed between Thor and Freya Street, and Freya Street is reduced to one lane at 3rd Avenue. The eastbound I-90 Exit 283B Thor/Freya off-ramp remains closed as part of a $4.4 million project to reconstruct the roadway in this area, including curb, stormwater facilities, concrete and sewer line replacements.

The Washington Stevens Bridge is closed, with a detour in place directing drivers southbound on Washington Street at North River Drive and northbound on Washington Street at Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Eastbound Sharp Avenue is closed between Atlantic and Division Street, expected to reopen Tuesday.

The intersection of 37th Avenue and Custer Street is closed, expected to reopen Wednesday.

Upriver Drive is closed between Ralph Street and the Carlisle Spur.

Wall Street will be closed between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Avenue on Saturdays from 2 to 10 p.m. for the Summer Dance Market.

Summit Parkway will be closed between Cedar Street and Adams Lane on Wednesdays from noon to 10 p.m. for the Night Market at Kendall Yards.

High Bridge Dog Park is being fully renovated and the city expects to reopen it in October.

The Underhill Park sport courts will be closed from late August until fall to renovate two basketball courts, two pickleball courts, new sidewalks and lighting.

South Riverton Avenue is closed between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street.

Eastbound Upriver Drive is closed from Ralph Street to under the Greene Street Bridge.

Ralph Street between Carlisle and Euclid Avenue is closed until the end of August.