Peanut and chili crisp cucumber salad is a bright and crunchy summer dish

By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Cucumbers sometimes get overlooked as fodder for a main dish or appetizer because they’re so ubiquitous and, let’s be honest, utilitarian.

Available year-round, the bright-green creeping vine plant just isn’t as exciting as veggies you can only get for such a short time in summer – say, a homegrown tomato or bicolored ear of butter-and-sugar sweet corn.

That said, it’s a low-cal, nutritious fruit rich in antioxidants and various minerals and vitamins. Packed with water (a cucumber is 95% water) they’re also an excellent source of hydration for adults who are supposed to take in around 10 cups of water every day.

This recipe is a creamy, peanut buttery take on a Chinese smashed cucumber salad. It brings together crisp wedges of mini-cucumbers with citrusy cilantro, toasted sesame seeds and the crunch of chopped, roasted peanuts. Adding zing is a peanut butter-based dressing whisked with soy sauce, honey, lime juice and God’s gift to cooks: a heaping teaspoon of garlicky, umami-filled chili crisp.

It’s the perfect dish for a hot summer evening, or any night you want to get something bright and crunchy on the table in less than 15 minutes.

If you detest cilantro – some people swear it tastes like soap – leave it out or substitute parsley or Thai basil, which is spicier than Italian sweet basil. I added a pinch of red pepper flakes to add a gentle heat, but you also could drizzle the finished dish with chili oil.

The salad can be served as an appetizer or side dish, and it also makes a great vegetarian lunch.

Peanut and Chili Crisp Cucumber Salad

For salad:

10 mini cucumbers, cut into thick wedges

Handful of fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ cup roasted unsalted peanuts, chopped

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

For dressing:

3 tablespoons peanut butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 lime, juiced and zested

1 teaspoon honey

1 heaping teaspoon chili crisp, or more to taste

Red pepper flakes, for garnish, optional

1 tablespoon chili oil, for drizzling, optional

Place cucumber wedges, cilantro and chopped peanuts into a large bowl. Sprinkle over sesame seeds and toss well to combine.

In a separate bowl, make dressing by stirring together peanut butter, soy sauce, lime zest and juice, honey and chili crisp. If it seems too thick, add a little water, a spoonful at a time, to thin to desired consistency.

Pour the dressing over the salad, and toss well to combine. (I used my hands, but two spoons also works.) Allow to sit on the counter for at least 10-15 minutes for the flavors to mingle. Pausing before serving will also allow the cucumbers to soften ever so slightly.

Taste, and adjust seasoning as desired – you may want to add more soy or lime juice to temper the peanut butter flavor, or spice it up with more chili crunch.

Spoon salad onto a serving platter or into individual bowls, and pour any dressing that remains in the bowl over top. Sprinkle a little (or a lot) red pepper flakes on top, or drizzle with chili oil. If you like, you can also garnish with more sesame seeds and/or chopped peanuts.

Yield: Serves 4 as a hearty appetizer or vegetarian side dish.