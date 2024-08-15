Stolen tiny home found on the edge of farm field in Spangle area

A tiny home stolen from a storage facility in North Spokane was found Thursday on the edge of a farm field in Spangle.

The suspect broke the locks of the storage facility in the area of 1900 East Francis Avenue on Monday, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department, and drove away with the tiny home in tow.

The home was found hidden on the edge of a farmer’s field in Spangle off Philleo Lake Road, police said. A property owner’s son called in the tip.

No one has been arrested in connection with the theft, police said, but probable cause exists to arrest the person on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.