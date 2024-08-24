Body pulled from Spokane River near SCC

Spokane firefighters pulled a body Saturday from the Spokane River near Spokane Community College.

Spokane police Lt. Barton Stevens said a person was driving near Upriver Drive and Ralph Street when they noticed a possible body in the water. The driver pulled over and called emergency services shortly after 4 p.m.

The Spokane Fire Department’s water rescue resources pulled the body from the river and tried CPR before declaring the person dead, Barton said. Barton estimated the body to be of a 25-year-old woman.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.