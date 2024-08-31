Live updates: Washington State opens season as heavy favorite against Portland State

From staff reports

Pregame

Washington State is ready to step into the unknown.

Pullman will kick off a new era of Cougar football at noon on Saturday at Gesa Field. Third-year coach Jake Dickert and first-year quarterback John Mateer will hope for a strong start against Portland State of the Big Sky.

Washington State is a 31½-point favorite according to vegasinsider.com. The game will air on KSKN, or the CW out of the area.

Series history

Washington State has a 3-1 record against Portland State since 2008, winning the last meeting 44-24 on Sept. 11, 2021, where the Cougars bounced back from a disappointing season-opening loss to Utah State.

PSU beat the Cougs in the 2015 season-opener 24-17, the first of two successive seasons WSU lost to a Big Sky team to under Mike Leach. EWU beat WSU the next year 45-42.

The Cougs, however, have started strong under Jake Dickert. WSU has won its first three games in consecutive seasons.

Game preview

In season-opener against Portland State, new era of Washington State football dawns: ‘There’s just so much excitement’ PULLMAN – During the past eight months, so many of the coaches in Washington State’s building tried to visualize the beginning of this season. | Read more

Two-minute drill: Washington State’s keys to victory in season-opener against Portland State PULLMAN – Here is what to watch for when Washington State opens its season against Portland State on Saturday in Pullman. | Read more

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Portland State in season-opener PULLMAN – There is a reason why Washington State is projected to top FCS Portland State by multiple scores in Saturday’s game. | Read more

More on the Cougs

On the clock: College football 2024 special section Across the Northwest coaches are adapting to a chaotic NCAA landscape that is seemingly changing by the minute. Find coverage on Washington State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Whitworth to get you ready for this weekend’s kickoff. | Across the Northwest coaches are adapting to a chaotic NCAA landscape that is seemingly changing by the minute. Find coverage on Washington State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Whitworth to get you ready for this weekend’s kickoff. | Read more »

As WSU football embarks on an uncertain future, coach Jake Dickert focuses on what he can control: ‘It starts with me.’ Losses reveal more about a coach than wins. None more so than a game decided on the final play, against a highly favored rival. So, to examine the inner workings of coach Jake Dickert, we may review his press conference following Washington State’s dramatic loss to Washington last November. | Read more

Which WSU freshmen will play right away and avoid using their redshirts? PULLMAN – Perhaps above all else, Jake Dickert prides himself on his flexibility, on his ability to adapt on the fly. | Read more