Live updates: Washington State opens season as heavy favorite against Portland State

Washington State is ready to step into the unknown.
Pullman will kick off a new era of Cougar football at noon on Saturday at Gesa Field. Third-year coach Jake Dickert and first-year quarterback John Mateer will hope for a strong start against Portland State of the Big Sky.
Washington State has a 3-1 record against Portland State since 2008, winning the last meeting 44-24 on Sept. 11, 2021, where the Cougars bounced back from a disappointing season-opening loss to Utah State.
PSU beat the Cougs in the 2015 season-opener 24-17, the first of two successive seasons WSU lost to a Big Sky team to under Mike Leach. EWU beat WSU the next year 45-42.
The Cougs, however, have started strong under Jake Dickert. WSU has won its first three games in consecutive seasons.