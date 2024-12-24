Two injured following crash on I-90 near Garden Springs

Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 90 Tuesday, according to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell.

The car was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck a rock wall at the Garden Springs exit ramp, Riddell said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. A large plume of smoke could be seen as the car burned.

Preliminary information shows the crash appears to be a result of a medical episode, Riddell said.

The driver, 76-year-old Kenneth Gottschalk, and passenger Suzette Gottschalk, 73, were wearing their seatbelts, WSP said. They are from Yakima.

The extent of their injuries was unclear Tuesday evening

The crash is under investigation.