Pullman police chief accused of domestic violence and sexual assault in protection order petition

Pullman police Chief Jake Opgenorth is accused of domestic violence and sexual assault by a woman who claimed in a protective order petition filed this month that she had been involved in a relationship with him.

The protective order petition, filed in Whitman County Superior Court, was brought against Opgenorth on Dec. 20 by a woman who had worked with Opgenorth on the Pullman Police Advisory Committee. The Spokesman-Review generally does not name potential victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The woman is not his wife, according to a brief social media search. Multiple messages seeking comment that were received Monday by a law firm designated to answer questions relating to Opgenorth’s status have not been returned.

The woman requested a domestic violence protection order and wrote “sexual assault” as an additional protection order, court records show. She indicated the two had been in a relationship or are currently in a relationship but have never lived together.

Court records show Opgenorth was ordered to surrender his personal and department-issued firearms. He is on administrative leave from the police department.

The rest of the record is sealed.

Chris Loftis, Washington State Patrol communications director, said Monday that WSP was asked to investigate at the request of the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, but that the state agency declined to comment further at this time.

Pullman police Commander Aaron Breshears has directed all questions to the law firm.

Opgenorth began his law enforcement career in Pullman in 1992, according to his biography on the police department’s website. He became police chief in 2022.

Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin declined to comment Monday.