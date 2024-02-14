Drive-thru coffee, the Human Bean, to open this summer at Northwest Boulevard, TJ Meenach Drive

From staff reports

The Human Bean is set to open its first Spokane location this summer, the national coffee company announced in a news release.

The stand will open at 2503 W. Northwest Blvd., the former space of Custom Auto Detail, which co-owners Jim and Bridgett Gibson demolished in construction to make way for the coffee chain.

“I was always bombarded with coffee shops wanting to start up in that location,” Jim Gibson told The Spokesman-Review in September, when the couple applied for permits with the city. “Having the bigger coffee companies in town, it just didn’t fit well. The Human Bean approached me and it was very appealing to my wife and I.”

The Human Bean coffee company began in Ashland, Oregon, and has grown to a nationwide brand over the past 25 years. The Human Bean has locations in Coeur d’Alene and Hayden.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” Jim Gibson said in the release. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Spokane.”

Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchise partners, like the Gibsons, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” – all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“Our mission is to inspire authentic human connections with every cup,” Dan Hawkins, CEO of the Human Bean, said in the release. “This new drive-thru opening is another opportunity to do just that.”