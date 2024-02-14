WSU’s Jaden Hicks, Chau Smith-Wade, Brennan Jackson invited to NFL Combine

PULLMAN – Three former Cougars are starting to make a splash at the next level.

Safety Jaden Hicks, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and Brennan Jackson all received invitations to the NFL combine, the league announced Tuesday. They will take their talents to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of the combine, which runs Feb. 26 to March 4.

There, they’ll get the chance to showcase their skills via physical and mental tests, allowing NFL scouts to gauge them for the NFL draft, which is set for April 25-27 in Detroit.

The three Washington State representatives earned the opportunity by achieving solid multiyear careers. Last season, Hicks totaled 76 tackles, four pass-breakups, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions, including one pick-six and one interception in November’s Apple Cup.

Smith-Wade, who missed the final five games of the season with an injury, posted 36 tackles and six pass-breakups. He also impressed at the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this month, coming 1 yard away from a pick-six.

Jackson, who wrapped up his sixth and final year last fall, totaled 57 tackles, three pass-breakups and 8.5 sacks, moving him into the top 10 in sacks at WSU. In the Cougs’ win over Colorado in November, he returned two fumbles for touchdowns.