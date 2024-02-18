A Grip on Sports: College basketball is a numbers-driven sport, even when it comes to who plays in the postseason

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Ah, the vagaries of college basketball in late February. A time when wins matter, but not as much, it seems, as how the rest of your schedule is doing. And even then, maybe a win isn’t enough. Yep, we’re into bubble season. Deep into bubble season. And our local teams’ NCAA Tournament chances are on trial.

• Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, we want to call your attention to today’s NCAA NET rankings. All week we’ve been studying the organization’s analytical system, trying to mine nuggets used by the NCAA Division I basketball tournament selection committee to hand out its gold nuggets, aka, the gilded at-large berths.

Yes, they are precious. There are only 36 of them. And they are worth millions to each conference and program. Oh, and they also serve as bragging rights among the fan set.

This morning, though, we were once again reminded of the system’s quirks. To illustrate, we present Washington State and Gonzaga. Their men’s programs, mainly because both played yesterday. Both won. At home. Handily. Which gives us a chance to compare.

Let’s start with the Cougars, who pulled away in the second half and walloped Stanford 72-59. One win to extend their winning streak to seven games. Against a program that is under .500 on the season, going nowhere again and is dismissed by the NET, as the Cardinal sit at 103 this morning (out of 362 schools).

And yet, the victory bumped Washington State from 36th to 31st in the NET. Not just the win, of course. As we’ve been saying for weeks, the system takes in who you played, where you played and how all those teams are doing. It’s complicated, but the Cougars’ nonconference opponents, ranked in the bottom third of strength of schedule by KenPom (a respected analytic measuring tool), probably had a great day. The Cougars’ 20-6 overall mark, their four top-level wins (called Quad 1 by the NCAA) and only one bad loss, has given them a boost.

If they don’t win the Pac-12 tourney, will they still dance? Today, the answer is a resounding yes, at least to those folks who are paid to predict the NCAA’s decisions.

Now let’s do Gonzaga. Their 102-76 home win over struggling Pacific probably didn’t impress many folks, including Mark Few. OK, that may too harsh, as the Zags were as efficient offensively as they’ve been all season. That’s important. But, still, it wasn’t their best defensive performance and, after it was done, there were some mea culpas handed out.

This morning, the win didn’t seem to have much impact on the Bulldogs’ NET ranking. Well, that and other results around the nation, we’re sure. Gonzaga went from 22nd on Saturday morning to 23rd today. The nonconference foes, who are good enough to give the Zags a 31st rating from KenPom, must have a had a bad day. Well, outside of Kentucky. Remember them? A week ago, the Bulldogs traveled across the country, defeated the Wildcats 89-85 on their floor and jumped them in the NET rankings. It was GU’s first (and still) only Quad 1 win.

The ranking boost lasted seven days. Kentucky’s 70-59 win yesterday at Auburn, ranked sixth in the NET, boosted the Wildcats from 24th to 21st. Yep, ahead of Gonzaga.

To be fair, the residual effects of the Kentucky win are still there. The Zags moved into Joe Lunardi’s mock bracket on ESPN’s site, but only in the bottom spot. And they are still outside-looking-in in others. Their 20-6 record, a strong nonconference slate, none of it is good enough to overcome, well, we’re not sure. Yes, the Bulldogs are 1-5 in Quad 1 games. That’s not good. But they have no bad losses (Quad 3 and Quad 4 defeats are highly frowned upon by the committee), with their worst loss of the Quad 2 variety at Santa Clara.

Dismissive of the Zags’ chances? Just remember this salient fact. If Gonzaga stays close to where it is in the NET, history tells us it will be dancing. The highest NET-ranked team to be left out was North Carolina State, ranked 33rd in 2019. That year, four schools were left out in the top 41. Since then, after tweaks to the formula, only one (Rutgers last season) has.

A better indicator of at-large success is avoiding bad losses. Thus far, both Gonzaga and Washington State have done that. In fact, WSU’s wins this past week were crucial in that regard. As were Gonzaga’s.

It’s a huge part of why we believe, come Selection Sunday, on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, the Cougars and Zags will be jumping with joy.

• The coating of snow we experienced this morning might seem to signal winter is still in force around these parts. But we prefer to think of it as a last gasp. We're sure it is only going to get better over the next week or so. And that first crocus of spring can't be far behind. Fingers crossed. Until later …