A Grip on Sports: In case you were wondering, yes, this may be the most impressive college hoop season the Inland Northwest has ever experienced

A GRIP ON SPORTS • What were you doing in 2008? Were you in school, maybe in an elementary classroom somewhere, dreaming of the day you would be golfing with Tiger Woods weekly on the revered PGA Tour? Or were you this close to retirement, hoping to spend at least half the year in someplace warm? Some place in the wide in-between?

• No matter what your circumstances were this time 16 years ago, we suppose – an educated guess, actually – you didn’t take notice of something that wouldn’t happen again until after the world had undergone massive trauma and changes. We’re talking about Washington State and Gonzaga being ranked at the same time in men’s college basketball.

That extended trauma for Inland Northwest college hoop followers ended this week, thanks to changes is Pullman. And Gonzaga’s usual late-season success.

You know, we’re pretty lucky in this area right now. Of the four Division I men’s basketball programs within an easy drive (and the lone Division III program), none are having awful seasons.

Oh, sure, the Zags’ are held to an impossibly high standard and that bar hasn’t been met. That’s forced us, on further review, to change “disappointing” to “awful” in the preceding paragraph. But despite such overwrought expectations, this 22-6 group is starting to play at a higher level than some of us – read: your’s truly – thought it would meet before February left the stage.

As for the others, it is pretty amazing in some spots and heartening in others.

The amazing moniker would fit the Cougars, wouldn’t it? They are 21-7. Second in the Pac-12 (and held the top spot for about 45 hours over the weekend). Ranked 19th in the Associated Press poll after their big win at Arizona on Thursday and the let-down loss in Tempe on Saturday.

Eastern Washington is 18-10 and headed, seemingly, for another Big Sky regular season title. Idaho, though mired in Big Sky mediocrity, is still playing much better than last season. Heck the last few seasons. And Whitworth once again won a Northwest Conference title, with the Pirates headed to California for another NCAA appearance.

Sixteen years ago this week, Washington State was ranked 22nd. The Cougs were in the process of finishing third in the Pac-10, earning an NCAA at-large berth – sound familiar? – and headed to the tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. The Zags, who lost at home to WSU earlier in the season, had just returned to the rankings – sound familiar? – at No. 24. They would also play in the tournament – of course.

Think that year was the best in the area’s history? Well, no. Eastern Washington struggled, finishing the season 11-19. Idaho was even worse, finishing 8-21 and well down the WAC standings. Only Whitworth, with current EWU coach David Riley its 3-point-shooting standout, had a typically exceptional season, finishing 21-7 and winning two NCAA tourney games.

Folks, this is the best men’s season around these parts in a long, long time. The best ever? Presentism forces us to answer yes, even without delving into too much research.

The best in more than 16 years, certainly.

• One last thought before we head off to enjoy the mundane tasks of a mundane Tuesday. It’s funny how college basketball works, isn’t it?

As special as Washington State’s season has been, it’s got a dark lining, what with the demise of its conference about to rain down on Pullman. And Gonzaga, having survived a season filled with potholes, faces an even-bumpier path this week, one that will decide its postseason fate. Two tough road games. Opportunity and danger.

With all that being said, enjoy the moment. Future success is not guaranteed to anyone, something Coug fans of any age know well and something Gonzaga fans of a certain age may learn either this week, next month or, heaven help us, over the next 16 years.

• In 2008 we were way too busy covering the Cougars’ basketball renaissance to really appreciate it. Partly because the football season had been so awful we were letting the special moments wash over us. That and we were living alone five or six days a week in Pullman and filled our time by just grinding. Until later …