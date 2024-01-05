Washington voters want more social services and less taxes, poll finds

A new poll shows the majority of Washington voters want legislators to invest this year in social services such as mental health, schools, reducing homelessness and combating climate change. They also want some taxes repealed.

This year’s legislative session kicks off Monday in Olympia, and legislators are working with an unexpected $1 billion in extra revenue from the state’s new capital gains tax and carbon auction program.

The 2024 edition of the annual Crosscut/Elway legislative preview poll was released Thursday. In it, 84% of voters indicated they want the government to fund behavioral health programs and combat the statewide opioid epidemic.

The poll also found about 57% of voters simultaneously favored repealing the state’s new capital gains tax. A voter initiative proposing that repeal is poised to land on the November ballot.

Every year, pollsters with Elway Research Inc. ask registered voters in Washington to list their top legislative priorities ahead of the state’s legislative session. A total of 403 registered voters from across Washington were selected at random for this year’s poll and responded to questions via telephone.

Pollster Stuart Elway presented his findings at an event in Olympia Thursday. Elway has been conducting polls since the early 1980s, and he said one sentiment has always rung true for the majority of voters:

“More people have been optimistic about their own household than for the country,” Elway said. “This is a typical pattern. Things are going well at my house, but the country is going (poorly).”

The top issue voters want state lawmakers to focus on for the third straight year is the economy, according to the poll. Some type of economic issue was the top concern of 32% of voters. Specifically, cost of living and inflation were the most chosen issues. The issues of public safety and homelessness tied for the next most popular, followed by taxes, government, education and the environment.

For voters, police pursuits were another high-priority issue. About 66% of poll respondents reported they want to eliminate some restrictions on when police can pursue criminal suspects in cars.

Last year, the Legislature passed a bill that limited law enforcement’s ability to chase most nonviolent alleged offenders. The bill has received pushback from much of the law enforcement community, along with some lawmakers who argue the new law prevents cops from doing their jobs effectively. Those who support the law argue it increases safety – for police and civilians alike – due to the inherently dangerous nature of high-speed car chases.

The Legislature convenes for its first day Monday. The session is scheduled to last 60 days.