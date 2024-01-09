Berkly Catton scores twice, Spokane Chiefs fall in overtime at Lethbridge 3-2

From staff reports

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta – Noah Chadwick scored a little more than 2 minutes into overtime and the Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 in a Western Hockey League game at Enmax Centre on Tuesday.

The Chiefs (14-18-4-0) have lost three straight on a season-long seven-game road trip. Lethbridge improved to 19-16-3-0.

Spokane fell behind 2-0 midway through the second period on a goal by Lethbridge’s Logan Wormold, his ninth of the season.

But Chiefs center Berkly Catton scored before the end of the period and added his second of the game – his team-leading 26th of the season – 4½ minutes into the third period to tie it.

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 29 saves on 32 shots.

Forward Mathis Preston, the third overall pick in the 2023 WHL prospects draft, joined the Chiefs for the game as an affiliated player.

After the game, the Chiefs announced they acquired forward Shea Van Olm from Kamloops in exchange for forward Cole Wadsworth, a third-round pick in 2025 and a second-round pick in 2026. Van Olm has 11 goals and 18 assists in 38 games with the Blazers this season.