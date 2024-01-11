Winterfest postponed due to frigid temperatures

The Spokane Nordic Ski Association’s Winterfest at Mount Spokane State Park has been postponed due to frigid temperatures.

The annual event slated for this Sunday was moved to Jan. 21.

The forecast at the state park this Sunday calls for a high of 3 degrees, “which isn’t the best environment for a fun, safe ski day for beginners, kids, and dogs,” the association posted on Facebook.

The one-day function offers discounted cross-country ski lessons to adults and kids at beginner and intermediate levels without a Spokane Nordic membership. This year’s gala will include a treasure hunt on skis as well as free snacks and hot ski waxes from Rambleraven Gear Trader. Also on the Winterfest agenda is a Skijoring clinic for canines and their owners.

Those who already registered for the event do not have to make any adjustments to their tickets, rentals or parking information.

Outdoors gear company Fitness Fanatics will automatically change any Winterfest gear rentals to the new date. The state park has agreed to honor any parking passes on Jan. 21 that were made for Sunday, as long as “Winterfest” is written on the pass.

For those who can no longer attend the event, the association is accepting refund requests via email at info@spokanenordic.org. Rental equipment refunds can be made by calling Fitness Fanatics at (509) 922-6080 before Jan. 14. To get a refund for a parking pass, email winter@parks.wa.gov.

“We’re bummed that we won’t get to see all of your faces this weekend,” the association wrote, “but we’re optimistic that the weather will be perfect for a fun day in the snow next Sunday!”