Weather forces cancellation of Hinder concert at Northern Quest

From staff reports

Hard rock band Hinder has postponed its Thursday night show at Northern Quest Resort & Casino due to harsh weather.

Northern Quest will work with Hinder to find a new date and make an announcement as soon as possible.

If the show can’t be rescheduled, the casino announced that ticket holders will be refunded.

For questions or requests for a refund, please call the box office at (509) 481-2800, or 877-871-6772 or email BoxOffice@northernquest.com.