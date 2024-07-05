Spokane Indians win fifth straight over Dust Devils 9-3

From staff reports

The Tri-City Dust Devils snapped a scoreless drought that spanned 35 innings, but still were no match for the Spokane Indians on Friday night at Avista Stadium.

The Indians scored their first four runs on a balk, two wild pitches and a passed ball, comfortably putting away the Dust Devils 9-3 in a Northwest League game.

The Indians (11-3) won their fifth straight over the Dust Devils (1-13) this week, which included three consecutive shutouts.

Tri-City finally snapped its scoreless streak with Will McGillis’ three-run homer in the sixth inning to make it 9-3.

Spokane’s Bryant Betancourt, Juan Guerrero and Jean Perez led the team with two hits apiece.

Indians starter Victor Juarez (3-4) threw six innings, allowing three runs on five hits, with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Indians will look for a sweep Saturday.