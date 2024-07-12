A Grip on Sports: It’s not a golden weekend, per se, but we can see them from here

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The middle of July is a golden time. With the promise of more golden moments in the near future. This weekend, however, we have to settle for gold that isn’t as bright as what will show up later in the month.

• Can you imagine a weekend that features the culmination of tennis’ most prestigious Grand Slam and two major international soccer tournaments not being the best weekend of a month?

We don’t have to use our imagination. All we have to do is check the sports broadcast schedule for the next couple days and then the Olympic one for the last few days of the month.

Yes, this is a great weekend. Wimbledon crowns its champions. The women’s final dominates Saturday, the men’s Sunday (both 6 a.m. on ESPN). That’s a yearly highlight.

The soccer world turns its eyes to Berlin on Sunday, where Spain and England will battle for the 17th Euro title (noon, Fox). Or to Miami, where Leo Messi and Argentina will face Colombia for the Copa America crown (5 p.m., Fox).

Great events, to be sure. But, you know, the Olympics. In Paris. Opening ceremonies two weeks from today. Events starting three days before that. It’s exciting. Exciting enough to punch your fist through the top of your straw hat.

No pandemic to worry about. Crowds at the venues. Folks singing and chanting.

We can’t wait.

But we have to. Luckily, there are those events this weekend to help us fill the void. And more.

The Mariners, who have feasted on the American League West this season (18-5 after Thursday’s 11-0 rout against the Angels), continue a four-game, pre-All-Star Game series in Anaheim tonight on Root (6:38, which seems an oddly specific time). That time is also when Saturday’s game begins, again on Root. Sunday’s first pitch on Root is scheduled for 1:07 p.m., which gives you your evening free to contemplate a week mostly without meaningful games.

The All-Star Game has the stage next week but there is a glimpse into the future this weekend, with Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game (1 p.m., MLB). Spokane Indians starter Chase Dollander will be in Arlington for the event.

If the weather is too hot for you – even though Spokane has dropped from triple digits, it’s still going to be in the 90s all weekend – there are more mundane events to fill your time.

As the world’s professional men golfers prepare for next weekend’s British Open at Royal Troon, the Scottish Open dominates the runup, as it always does. The Renaissance Club, this year’s host, sits next to fabled Muirfield but is about 200 years younger. Justin Thomas, who has struggled for an extended period, led after Thursday’s first round’s 62 but was 10 shots worse Friday. Ludvig Aberg continues his spectacular play, putting together back-to-back rounds of 64 to lead by one. CBS has the final two rounds, starting a 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The NBA takes over Las Vegas, starting today, with players featuring Inland Northwest ties front and center in the Summer League. ESPN, ESPN2 and NBATV have the broadcasts all afternoon and evening today and Saturday. The Storm are on ION tonight at 7 p.m., hosting Minnesota, and we must admit, we had to Google “ION.” Why? Because Spokane’s cable provider, Comcast, doesn’t carry it. It’s on DirecTV, Dish and streaming though, and over the air on 34.1 – if you still have an antenna.

• Paul Skenes has been a revelation since debuting with the Pittsburgh Pirates early in May. The tall right-hander has also been dominating. Electric. Overpowering. Unhittable at times.

Thursday was one of those times. In fact, after 99 pitches against Milwaukee in seven innings, he had not yielded a hit. But then he yielded the mound. Reluctantly, sure, but not unexpected.

It is the way of the world. Such things are not as important as they once were. Fine. Priorities change. Evolve. And that works well for us. See, we always admired Nolan Ryan. Were gob-smacked by his seven no-hitters. Impressed. And now, possessive. We don’t want that record to ever fall.

It doesn’t look as if it ever will.

WSU: Over the years, the Washington State football team has dominated their Mountain West opponents in nonconference games. The record? It’s 39-18-1. Which gives Jake Dickert a bit of pause. Greg Woods focuses on the previous success and how Dickert deals with the danger of overconfidence this season. … Yes, recruiting never stops. Greg has a story on the latest addition for the class of 2025, three-star safety Kyle Peterson. … Steve Gleason has more awards than we can count. He picked up another one Thursday night, an ESPY for the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, Christian Caple has eight players who may raise Washington’s ceiling in 2024. … Oregon has decided which players will attend the Big Ten’s media event. … The Oregonian football numbers stories have reached No. 51. We pass along the ones from Oregon and Oregon State. … This isn’t Colorado’s first rodeo with the Big 12 or its media days. … The Utah rivalry with BYU is going to hit new heights this season and beyond. … Former USC (and NFL) defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin has died. … Will Arizona State be paying players in 2025? Maybe. … Could this fall’s matchup between Arizona and Kansas State be for all the Big 12 marbles? … USC’s JuJu Watkins has already had a summer to remember. … Finally, a federal appeals court has ruled some NCAA athletes could qualify as employees. The walls are crumbling.

Gonzaga: We alluded to this above but there is a local takeover in the NBA’s Las Vegas summer league this year. Theo Lawson delves into the league’s Inland Northwest connection in this story, which we already linked above. The first tip is today.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, a former Montana State men’s basketball player has left the sports spotlight. You might recognize him.

Indians: We also mentioned Dollander’s big day Saturday. We linked Dave Nichol’s story above and do so again now. … Dollander’s team won once again, edging Everett 6-5 at Avista. Dave has that story as well. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Spokane picked up a game on Vancouver as Eugene defeated the visiting Canadians 5-1. … Tri-City edged Hillsboro 3-2.

Mariners: The 11-0 win in Anaheim was the first real laugher in a while. Cal Raleigh hit home runs from both sides of the plate again, J.P. Crawford had three hits and Luis Castillo teamed with the bullpen for a shutout. … If you remember Ken Griffey Jr. saying goodbye to the Kingdome in the best way possible, you probably should see when your next colonoscopy is due.

Sonics: The NBA has a new media deal. How does that impact a possible return to Seattle?

Seahawks: There was some thought Jamal Adams might return to the Hawks as a linebacker or such. That was a fantasy. The safety signed with Tennessee on Thursday.

Storm: Half-court shots are fun. A great way to end practice. And raise money. … Caitlin Clark continues to raise her game. And the WNBA’s reach.

Olympics: This is an interesting story concerning Gatorade, a young sprinter and a suspension. … There are Olympians who have ties to Washington. … Jade Carey is not one of them but she’s close.

• We’re headed south for the weekend. Disneyland adjacent, albeit nothing to do with the happiest place on Earth. At least it’s going to be quite a bit cooler than it’s been. That will make us happy. Until later …