Gretchen’s table: Make Vietnamese chicken salad part of your summer rotation

By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

I know summer has officially set in when I opt for hearty, easy-to-make salads that can last a day or so in the refrigerator. I could blame it on the fact my kitchen doesn’t have air-conditioning, but really, it’s just that warm and sunny weather makes me so lazy when it comes to meal prep. I’d much rather be hanging out on my porch reading a book or riding my bike. Working up a sweat over a hot meal? That’s for chumps!

Which is why I love this recipe from Milk Street. One of my favorite summer salads, it combines shredded rotisserie chicken with two of the most humble (and cheapest) grocery store vegetables out there – shredded green cabbage and carrots.

A bright and umami-forward dressing made with fresh lime juice and fish sauce, known as nuoc mam in Vietnam, gives the crispy salad a punch of flavor, and there’s also sliced japaleño for a touch of fire. Chopped peanuts add an irresistible, salty crunch.

Fresh chopped cilantro, a popular ingredient in Asian foods, also comes along for the ride. I also love that the salad includes a handful of mint, which grows like wild in my kitchen garden.

Cook’s note: Be sure to marinate the sliced red onion in the dressing for about 10 minutes before adding to the salad – it will soften some of the allium’s pungent bite.

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

Adapted from “Milk Street The New Rules: Recipes that Will Change the Way You Cook” by Christopher Kimball

1/3 cup lime juice, plus lime wedges, to serve

3 1/2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons white sugar

2 medium garlic cloves, finely minced

1 small red onion, quartered lengthwise and thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 medium head green or red cabbage, cored and shredded (about 4 cups)

2 large carrots, peeled and shredded on the large holes of a box grater (about 2 cups)

2 medium jalapeño chilies, stemmed, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

1 cup lightly packed fresh mint, torn

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

1 1/2 cups roasted, salted peanuts, roughly chopped

In a small bowl, stir together lime juice, fish sauce, sugar and garlic until the sugar dissolves. Add sliced onion and let stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In a large bowl, toss together chicken, cabbage, carrots, jalapeños, mint and cilantro. Pour red onion dressing mixture on top and toss well to combine.

Add half of the peanuts, then transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with the remaining chopped peanuts, and serve with lime wedges on the side.

Yield: 6 servings