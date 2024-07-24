Homers doom Spokane Indians in 3-1 road loss to Eugene

From staff reports

EUGENE – Quinn McDaniel’s two-run homer put the home team up for good and the Spokane Indians fell to the Eugene Emeralds 3-1 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Wednesday.

Eugene (12-14 second half) took a lead in the second inning on Charlie Szykowny’s solo home run in his first at-bat in High-A. The Indians tied the score in the third when Cole Carrigg singled, went to third on Dyan Jorge’s single and scored on Kyle Karros’ sacrifice fly.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth. With two down and a runner on, McDaniel launched a long homer to center, his 10th of the season, for a 3-1 lead.

Spokane (19-7) put two on in the sixth and eighth innings, to no avail. In the ninth, EJ Andrews Jr. and Jake Snider drew back-to-back one-out walks against reliever Trent Harris, and Eugene made a pitching change to Cameron Cotter. A wild pitch allowed both runners to move up, but Carrigg struck out and Jorge bounced to short to end it.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Moving up: The Colorado Rockies promoted right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, to Double-A Hartford. In his first start for the Yard Goats on Wednesday, Dollander went four innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit, with three walks and five strikeouts. Recently promoted lefty Carson Skipper got the win for Hartford with two scoreless innings of relief.