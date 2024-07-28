Sean Sullivan shuts down Emeralds, Spokane Indians take finale 2-0

From staff reports

EUGENE – Sean Sullivan was dominant on the mound yet again and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 2-0 in the finale of a six-game series at PK Park on Sunday.

The first-place Indians (22-8) took four of six in the series and moved four games ahead of Vancouver in the Northwest League second half standings. The Emeralds fell to 13-17.

Sullivan turned in his third consecutive sparkling effort following a couple of weeks at the Colorado Rockies’ Arizona complex in an effort to manage his innings in his first full season as a professional. The 22-year-old lefty allowed just two hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts over five innings. He threw 70 pitches, 55 for strikes.

Sullivan reached a full count to just one batter. He has issued just eight walks – against 101 strikeouts – over 831/3 innings in 14 starts this season. He has yet to walk two batters in a game in his professional career.

Kyle Karros, the Northwest League leader in batting average, home runs and RBIs, gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first with his 11th homer of the season and third in the last two games.

It stayed that way until the fourth. Juan Guerrero drew a leadoff walk, moved up on a groundout and scored on a single by Jesus Bugarin.

Lucas Gilbreath, on an MLB rehab assignment, struck out two in a perfect sixth inning, Carlos Torres provided two shutout innings of relief and Brayan Castillo tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

The Indians start a six-game series against Hillsboro at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.