Vincent Neil Emerson to bring Texas sound to District Bar

From staff reports

Vincent Neil Emerson has become one of the faces of the Americana scene, and he will be bringing his authentic Texas sound to Spokane on Saturday, June 29.

In the late 2010s, Emerson was first discovered after a stint of busking in Fort Worth. Before even releasing his first album, he was opening for iconic alternative country groups like the Turnpike Troubadours. Since, he has also opened for fellow Texan Charley Crockett and Canadian sensation Colter Wall, who he released the single “Road Runner” with in 2020.

In 2019, Emerson released his debut album “Fried Chicken and Evil Women” after signing with La Honda Records. It featured favorites such as “25 & Wastin’ Time” and “Willie Nelson’s Wall.” His second, a self-titled record, was released in 2021.

Emerson’s third and most recent album, “The Golden Crystal Kingdom,” was released late last year, with its soulful country and Southern rock sounds earning it acclaim. It features tracks like the lead singles, “Clover on the Hillside” and “Time of the Rambler.”

Emerson has also had his songs featured in TV shows, such as “Reservation Dogs” and “Yellowstone.”

Emerson will play the District Bar with a newer alt-country group from Tacoma, Haystack Slim and the Broken Arrow.