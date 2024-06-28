A Grip on Sports: An NBA dream realized for Anton Watson, whose road to success began more than a decade ago

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Where were we? Oh, yes. Thinking about Hoopfest. Downtown. Wandering around. Stopping occasionally. Watching kids play. Knowing one thing: Many of them will fall asleep at night dreaming about being a professional basketball player. For almost all, only a dream. For Anton Watson, who once wore their Nikes, that dream became reality Friday evening.

• While cleaning our office a few months ago, we came across a hand-written note, in pencil on a piece of lined school paper. At the top of the single page, Anton Watson had written his name in pencil.

He was 14 years old. The paper dated back to Christmas time, 2014, and covered two subjects. Individual and team goals. It was an exercise we’ve done many times with many young players over the years. Trying to get them to understand they need to become the best judges of their strengths and weaknesses if they want to reach their potential. Outside motivation and feedback is important but it is that inner voice that will be with them always, the one they have to learn to hear.

Always quiet and understated, the eighth-grade Watson kept his answers short. His individual goal was simple: Improve his free throw shooting. That shouldn’t come as a surprise for anyone who watched his ensuing basketball journey through Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University. Neither should his team goal: Filling the gaps and being better at team defense.

Even then, Watson knew what part of the game was crucial – and his ticket forward.

The year before we had driven over to Coeur d’Alene with our friend Jim Psomas. Why? Watson’s father, Deion, wanted us to watch his son play one Saturday. What we saw was a tall seventh grader with a lot of untapped promise and potential.

But he was also just 13. Every year we coached a group of 14-year-old boys who played travel basketball in the spring and summer. We needed one more player. We decided halfway through the game it would be Anton. After, we talked with he and his dad about that entailed. Some 30 or so practices, the same number of games before August. Being challenged every day. Asked to do more than he had ever been asked. They listened. Deion spoke. We listened.

Anton? He didn’t say much, but in his quiet way, it was obvious he was up for it.

It wasn’t easy. As the summer wore on, Watson wore down. We were in Las Vegas in late July. A back gym. Somewhere just south of 100 degrees. Playing a team from Houston whose players viewed every opponent as an obstacle to their dreams. We were wilting. Until someone knocked Watson to the floor. Said something. What? We don’t know. But the Watson that came off the floor wasn’t the same one who hit it. For the first time we saw what Prep and GU fans have seen for the past decade – and what the Boston Celtics must have seen before making him the 54th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He wasn’t angry, so to speak. But he was different. Focused. Determined. Still quiet of voice but louder in action.

No, we didn’t win. No, he didn’t score a bunch of points. But he was different. It was a glimpse of what was inside. What was to come.

We coached him, and two other players from that travel team, the next winter in Spokane’s tough 8th-grade AAU league. Watson and a few teammates would travel from North Idaho for practice, doing their homework en route. We practiced with another team, competing, getting better. Finding voices. It’s what youth sports is supposed to be. The group didn’t win every game. But they competed each possession. And improved, learning how to be the best player and person they could be. When the season ended, Watson, whose family had already decided to relocate to Spokane, began playing with a travel team coached by John Stockton, joining a group who would make up the core Prep’s varsity roster the next few years.

What has happened since hasn’t been surprising. Improvement, domination and team success at the high school level. The same for five years with the Zags. And now, that seventh grader with potential has grown into an NBA draft pick.

We texted Watson last night. He responded the one way anyone who came into contact with him over the years would expect. A quiet, perfect response.

He said thank you.

