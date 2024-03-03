Live from New York, Spokane’s Sydney Sweeney addresses rumors while hosting SNL

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18 at Barker Hangar on Feb. 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Getty Images)

Live from New York! A Spokanite has finally hosted Saturday Night Live!

Sydney Sweeney hosted the 961st show in the storied program’s history and knocked it out of the park.

Sweeney, 26, set the tone during her monologue with a zinger inspired by her much maligned latest film. “You might have seen me in ‘Anyone But You’ or ‘Euphoria.’ You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web.’”

She also addressed her roots.

“I’m from a town called Spokane, right on the border of Washington and Idaho. I feel a bond to both states, like when people say, ‘Where are you from?’ I say, ‘Washington.’ But when people ask, ‘Did you go to a Trump-themed party for your mom?’ I say ‘Ida-ho.’ ”

That’s a reference to her mother’s 60th birthday party. Her brother, Trent, shared photos from the party. There’s a shot of people sporting red hats emblazoned with “Make Sixty Great Again,” in the style of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats.

Controversy followed, but Sweeney put out the fire on social media.

“This is wild,” Sweeney tweeted on X. “An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.”

Sweeney, who stars in “Immaculate,” which will hit screens next month, addressed more rumors. The biggest is that she had an affair with actor Glen Powell while they were filming their romantic comedy “Anyone But You.”

“That’s obviously not true,” Sweeney said. “Me and my fiance produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me.”

The camera then cuts to Powell.

“That’s not my fiance,” Sweeney said. “He’s in my dressing room.”

Sweeney is reportedly engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, who she’s been seeing since 2018. Sweeney sweetly touched on her parents’ support of her career when she was a teen. Sweeney spoke of the five-point plan, which was part of a five-year concept she mentioned during a December interview with The Spokesman-Review. Sweeney also reminisced about the 19-hour drives from Spokane to Los Angeles, which jump-started her career.

During her monologue, Sweeney responded to allegations that she lied about working at Universal Studios, which is TikTok fodder.

“If I didn’t work there, how would I know all of the Universal characters, like Shrok, the Munions and Harry Porter?” Sweeney joked.

And then there is the viral TikTok from a woman who claimed to be her nutritionist.

“I’ve never met her,” Sweeney said. “I’ve never had a nutritionist. I’m in shape because I run, avoid sugar and do Ozempic.”

Sweeney later impressed in a Hooters sketch. While her colleagues struggled with tips, the blond bombshell scored $36,000 in gratuities after one shift. When her jealous co-workers urged her to leave, Sweeney spoke of her issues at prior jobs.

“I worked at an airport, no planes took off,” Sweeney said. “I was a crossing guard, thousands died.”

Powell made a surprise appearance at the end of a middling skit in a restaurant after Sweeney discloses to her boyfriend that she cheated on him with her boss. “Wanna get out of here,” Powell said.

And that was the final sketch of the night. There were some clunkers. Sweeney portrayed a cheerleader in an Air Bud bit and there was a court sketch that never took off. But overall, it was a hit for the first Spokane actor to host a show with the iconic Not Ready for Prime Time Players.