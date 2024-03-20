72-year-old Spokane man dies in van-versus-dump truck crash in Whitman County

A 72-year-old Spokane man died in a head-on crash involving a dump truck and a van Wednesday in southern Whitman County.

Leonard Loreen was driving a 2017 Ford Transit van at about 12:30 p.m. south on U.S. Highway 195 when he crossed the center line and collided with a northbound dump truck, driven by 48-year-old Louis Brenner, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Loreen died at the scene 1½ miles south of Colton. Brenner was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved.