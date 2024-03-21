2024 Spring High School Sports Preview: Softball capsules for Greater Spokane League

From staff reports

The Washington high school softball season is underway. Here’s a preview of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A and 2A.

Teams in alphabetical order by classification. Records/standing listed from spring 2023.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (13-10, 12-6, fourth): The Bears return first-team all-Greater Spokane League duo Sofia Morales (third base) and Ella Bendele (catcher) for coach Joe Stanton. CV is hoping to return to state for the first time since 2018.

Cheney (9-12, 9-8, fifth): Outfield play will be the strength for a Blackhawks team that is looking to build off last season’s momentum. Second-team outfielder Mia Ashcroft and honorable mention outfielder Sedona Ericson are back for coach Gary Blake, who will need to fill some holes on the right side of the infield due to graduation. “We should have a little more pitching depth this year, but we will also be breaking in a new catcher,” Blake said.

Ferris (6-13, 5-13, seventh): The Saxons return a trio of all-league honorable mention selections in catcher Katelin Terry, shortstop Mary Johnson and utility player Donyelle Strauss to a team that will bring back eight starters from last year’s lineup. Coach Linda Bushinski noted that the experience is key, but “everyone needs to stay healthy for us to be successful.”

Lewis and Clark (3-17, 3-15, eighth): Sophomore standout and league second-team selection Izzy Heister will pace a Tigers team that returns six starters from last season. “The majority of our players have been with each other for two seasons, so the teamwork and expectations are stronger now,” LC coach Chuck Scheiwiller said.

Mead (16-8, 15-3, third): The Panthers will be led by a pair of returning honorable mention selections in catcher Bella Brischle and outfielder Jaycee Coffeld. The Mead lineup took an unfortunate blow before the season with the loss of first-team catcher Campbell Brose due to an arm injury that required surgery. “We have the talent and hard work in the dugout, just not many girls who know the pressure of experience at the varsity level,” Mead coach Tiffany Casedy said.

Mt. Spokane (25-4, 18-0, first): Coming off a fourth-place finish at state last season, the Wildcats will look to reload behind first-team pitcher Addison Jay and catcher Cassie Jay. But coach Carl Adams, who is entering his 24th season at Mt. Spokane, said the team isn’t relying on just one star player. “Our depth is our strength. On any given day, it could be a different person making the big play or getting the big hit,” Adams said.

North Central (1-16, 1-16, 10th): Honorable mention pitcher McKenzie Duncan will pace a Wolfpack team that is returning five starters from last season’s lineup. Also back is junior utility player Amara Boyd for second-year coach Allison Hochhalter. “This program is going to be built from the ground up. We hope people doubt us and we hope we can prove them wrong,” Hochhalter said.

Ridgeline (8-12, 8-10, sixth): Outfielder and second baseman Maggie Carvo is back for the Falcons after earning second-team all-GSL honors last season. She’s joined by honorable mention members Lilley Triplett and Elliana Thompson on a squad that has five returning starters back. “While the immediate season might pose some challenges, having a young team means building a strong foundation for the future,” Ridgeline coach Alyssa Rasmussen said.

University (17-5, 15-3, second): Coach Jon Schuh is back in the dugout after a two-year break and will field a Titans team with seven seniors in the lineup. League home-run leader Maliyah Mann and reigning MVP Kaidyn Howard will lead the way for an experienced Titans team. “12 of the 14 players on the team have varsity experience, which fosters competition every day in practice which should transfer into competing in every game we play,” Schuh said.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (13-11, 9-6, second): Coach Kristen Wilson won’t have to worry about breaking in a lot of new players as the Bantams return eight starters from last year’s second-place team. All-league first-team infielder Brooke Blaydes, outfielder Ryan Combs and infielder/pitcher Murray Broemeling return for Clarkston, who should again be in the mix for a state berth.

East Valley (10-11, 9-6, third): First-team pitcher Shelby Swanson and second-team infielder Jocelyn Weger are two of six returning starters back for coach Kelli Peckham’s squad, which lost just two starters to graduation. “We still have a young team with a lot of underclassmen, but they are willing to put in the work to be a successful team,” Peckham said.

Pullman (3-16, 2-11 fifth): The Greyhounds will be led by junior second-team utility player Kinsey Rees, along with a stable of five other returning starters. Honorable mention catcher Taylor Cromie is also back for her sophomore campaign, while outfielder and pitcher Sophie Armstrong is the team’s lone senior returning starter.

Rogers (0-17, 0-13 sixth): Second-team utility player Vanessa Bolen will lead the charge for the Pirates in her junior campaign and will be joined by a group of six other returning starters. “We have strong leadership this season within our seven seniors, and some genuine potential from our underclassmen,” third-year coach Kali Powell said.

Shadle Park (18-3, 15-0, first): The defending GSL 2A champions return a trio of first-team talent, led by defending MVP pitcher and infielder Crimson Rice. She will be surrounded by fellow all-league talents Courtney Brown and Madi Keon, who both play in the infield and catch. “Crimson added some strength and velocity over the summer, so we expect her to have a great senior year,” Highlanders coach Scott Kine said.

West Valley (10-12, 8-7, fourth): First-year coach Dan Kolda will have to rebuild the Eagles’ lineup this season after the graduation of first-team talents Sydney Tomalo and Marley Tillery, but the cupboard is far from bare. Back is honorable mention pitcher and infielder Sorrell Stewart, along with senior catcher and infielder Camile Huntly. “Our hitting is the strong point of this team, but I will need to develop the pitching to keep us in games,” Kolda said.