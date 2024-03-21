Last dance for Dan Monson as Long Beach State falls to Arizona 85-65

SALT LAKE CITY – Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd walked toward midcourt a few minutes before tip-off to greet Long Beach State counterpart Dan Monson – the man who helped Lloyd land a job at Gonzaga more than 25 years ago.

They exchanged a long handshake, smiles and friendly banter. About two hours later, after second-seeded Arizona pulled away for an 85-65 win, they hugged near midcourt.

“As I told Tommy at the end there, if it’s got to be my last game, at least it’s with family,” said Monson, who been in headlines across the country since guiding Long Beach State to an NCAA Tournament berth five days after the school announced he wouldn’t return next season. “If we’re the one that jump-starts them to go win a national championship, I can always let him know that I helped ‘cause family helps each other.

“But they helped me through a tough time this week. Not just the media, but behind the scenes. Nobody’s helped me more than my family. Those guys are family. Coaching is a very tight-knit community. Not just (GU coach) Mark Few and Tommy Lloyd, but I’ve got 50 or 60 Division I head coach texts in the last two weeks.”

Reporters packed the interview room at the Delta Center the last two days for Monson’s news conferences. Similar to Wednesday, he conducted another master class on handling a difficult situation with class, humor and humility.

“I’m proud, happy, reflective, a range of emotions. Mostly proud,” said Monson, who coached 17 years at Long Beach State, seven-plus at Minnesota and two at Gonzaga, including the 1999 team’s run to the Elite Eight. “Proud of my tenure. I’m proud of doing it the right way.”

Arizona scored the last seven points of the first half to take a 41-35 lead and cruised in the second half, leading by as many as 24. Former GU center Oumar Ballo finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats.

“We’re competitors. It’s like playing, I’m the little brother,” said Lloyd, adding that Monson deserves another job opportunity. “I’ve always been the little brother to all those guys. Sometimes little brother has got to fight back. That doesn’t mean I don’t love Mons. I felt, I almost do now, like tears starting to well up when I hugged him at the end of the game.”

“I hope not,” said Monson, asked if he’s done coaching, “but that’s not all entirely up to me. We’ll see what happens.”