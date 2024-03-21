Margot Robbie aims for another IP win with movie based on ‘The Sims’

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Margot Robbie will wave goodbye to Barbie world and hello to more nostalgic intellectual property when she starts production on a new a movie inspired by “The Sims.”

The three-time Oscar nominee’s LuckyChap will produce the flick, set to be helmed by “Loki” director Kate Herron, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Herron, who directed the Disney+ series’ freshman season and several episodes of Netflix’s “Sex Education,” will reunite with her “Run Toward Them” co-writer Briony Redman to pen the script.

It’s unclear what the plot will be and whether it will, like “Barbie,” have a meta component or act as societal commentary.

The film will be produced in partnership with the game’s publisher, Electronic Arts, and Vertigo Entertainment.

Launched in 2000, the franchise, which allows players to play virtual house, stemmed from city-building simulation “SimCity,” which debuted in the late ’80s. As of early 2020, the four main “Sims” games have spawned innumerable iterations and exceeded 200 million sales around the globe.

“Barbie,” which starred Robbie and was produced by LuckyChap, was the highest-grossing movie of 2023. The feminist-themed musical comedy earned eight Oscar nominations.

LuckyChap — which Robbie runs with her husband Tom Ackerley, as well as Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr — also produced “I, Tonya,” for which Robbie scored an Oscar nomination for best actress. The company was also behind Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” and “Saltburn,” the Hulu series “Dollface,” and more.