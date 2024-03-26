What is Diddy facing? Accusations mount as rap mogul’s Miami Beach mansion raided

Homeland Security Investigations agents are seen at the entrance of Sean "Diddy" Combs' home at Star Island in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, March 25, 2024. (Giorgio Viera/Getty Images of North America/TNS)

MIAMI — Since November, Sean “Diddy” Combs — the megastar producer-turned-billionaire who played a vital role in commercializing rap in the 1990s — has been the focal point of multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual misdeeds that include rape and assault.

It all came to a head Monday when Diddy’s Star Island mansion was raided by federal agents in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, sources told the Miami Herald.

The raid came a month after a lawsuit claimed Diddy, who recently rebranded himself as “Brother Love,” was the leader of a criminal enterprise that could qualify as a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization.” It marked the fifth time that the multi-platinum hit-maker has been accused of sexual improprieties in less than four months. All of which he denied.

Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued Diddy — and others associated with the artist — in the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors from that jurisdiction are, alongside Homeland Security, heading the probe.

That 73-page lawsuit may have paved the way for an imminent criminal case.

Jones is the main witness, sources say. He began working for the Bad Boy Records founder in August 2022, when Diddy requested that he help craft several songs on his R&B album “The Love Album: Off the Grid.”

Here’s a look at the string of accusations levied against Diddy that have ties to South Florida.

A scope into Diddy’s allegations

—Diddy, his staff and music executives knew about — and were involved in — illicit and unwanted sexual activities in Florida, New York, California and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the filing.

—Jones says he has substantial amounts of footage of Diddy, his staff and guests engaging in “serious illegal activity” — including using drugs, possessing illegal firearms and providing laced alcoholic beverages to drug minors and sex workers.

—The producer compares the culpability of Chief of staff Kristina Khorram to that of Jeffrey Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell. When he reported feeling uncomfortable by Diddy’s advances, Khorram told him: “You know, Sean will be Sean.”

—Diddy, according to Jones, forced him to invite sex workers from Booby Trap on the River to Diddy’s Star Island home. The workers were “accustomed to servicing” the mogul.

—The hip-hop artist groped Jones, the lawsuit states. He also suspects that the artist drugged him after he woke up naked and confused in bed with two sex workers.

Beginning of the mogul’s downfall?

Jones’ lawsuit wasn’t the only time similar allegations have come to light.

Diddy was accused of sexual assault in four other lawsuits filed by women. One involved singer Cassie who alleged that Diddy abused her and forced her to have sex with male sex workers. Diddy settled that lawsuit the day after it was filed in November.

In her lawsuit, Cassie references trips to Miami, during which she claims Diddy:

—Pressured her into obtaining prescriptions from a Miami doctor for his use;

—Forced her to do “freak offs” with male sex workers at The One Hotel, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and the Fontainebleau;

—Lured her into a relationship and demanded she spend a weekend at his Miami home;

—Recruited people to create a fake poster about her hosting a party in Miami, pushing her to attend out of fear of repercussion;

—Gave her “copious amounts” of drugs and had sex with her.